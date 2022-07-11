'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away
JOHANNESBURG - _How to Ruin Christmas _actor Busisiwe Lurayi has died, aged 36.
The Eye Media Artists Agency that was representing her took to social media on Monday to announce the news. In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel.
The reason for her death is still unknown as the family still awaits the results of the autopsy.
Lurayi appeared in numerous productions such Netflix series _How to Ruin Christmas, _sitcom _City Ses’laand_the remake of _Sarafina!in June, Netflix announced that How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower_ is currently in production.
Here we go again 😩 #HowToRuinChristmas: The Babyshower is currently in production 🔥🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/3ye63sN7Wk— NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) June 15, 2022
Celebrities showed their heartbreak from Lurayi's passing on social media.
Rest In Peace Busi 😰 sending love to the family and baby girl… 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/UPVCYptePx— CAROL PULI MAPULA OFORI (@CarolOfori) July 11, 2022
Not Busi💔💔💔I’m so broken😔 #RIPBusiLurayi— Phumeza Mdabe (@PhumezaMdabe) July 11, 2022
Busisiwe Lurayi💔🕊.— Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (Nèe Mdoda) (@tembisa) July 11, 2022
No words💔 #BusiLurayi #BusisiweLurayi pic.twitter.com/Ic00Wcs0qh— PennyLebyane💚PennyLebyaneDotAfrica (@PennyLebyane) July 11, 2022
This really broke my heart. 💔💔💔 #RIPBusiLurayi https://t.co/hdEfGpnvHH— BUJY BIKWA (@Bujy) July 11, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : 'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away
More from Lifestyle
How to keep your pension plans intact
Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray.Read More
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre
Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theatre Foundation after nine years.Read More
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option
As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish.Read More
[WATCH] Viral travel hack shows how to keep plane seats next to you free!
TikToker Mike Davis has shared a unique and rather off-putting way to keep fellow passengers from sitting next to you on a plane.Read More
Help your child harness the potential of the digital world
Gugu Mhlungu talks to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about what parents can do to help their kids approach the digital world.Read More
Here are Exclusive Books’ top non-fiction mid-year reads
Amy MacIver spoke to Exclusive Books bookseller - Phemelo Motalane on the latest mid-year reading trends.Read More
Are we there yet? Tips to plan the best vacation for you and your child
Ray White speaks to travel correspondent, Gabbi Brondani Rego, about planning a trip with children.Read More
'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music
Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project.Read More
Chester Missing’s ‘Nice Racists’ - a long laugh that deals with prejudice
Amy MacIver chats to the duo about their new show 'Nice Racists'.Read More