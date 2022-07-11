Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away

11 July 2022 2:49 PM
by Simangele Legodi
Tags:
Busi Lurayi
How to ruin Christmas

In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel.

JOHANNESBURG - _How to Ruin Christmas _actor Busisiwe Lurayi has died, aged 36.

The Eye Media Artists Agency that was representing her took to social media on Monday to announce the news. In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel.

The reason for her death is still unknown as the family still awaits the results of the autopsy.

Lurayi appeared in numerous productions such Netflix series _How to Ruin Christmas, _sitcom _City Ses’laand_the remake of _Sarafina!in June, Netflix announced that How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower_ is currently in production.

Celebrities showed their heartbreak from Lurayi's passing on social media.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away




