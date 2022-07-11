National Taxi Alliances calls on govt to slash fuel prices





The taxi industry plans to increase fares by between 25% and 30% due to rising fuel costs.

Some operators have already implemented fare hike adjustments.

In an effort to protect the vulnerable individuals they serve, The National Taxi Alliance (NTA), among other taxi organisations, has approached the government asking for interventions on the increase of fuel prices.

Mandy Weiner speaks to the National Taxis Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele.

He adds they have written to Mineral Resources and Energy minister, Gwede Mantashe and Transport minister, Fikile Mbalula to remove the taxes and levies on fuel, however their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Our neighbouring countries buy fuel from us and they retail it at a much cheaper price as opposed to what we are actually paying in the country. So the government must just actually come to the party and ensure that the fuel price is affordable. Theo Malele, Spokesperson - National Taxis Alliance

Malele added that the industry wanted assertive leadership - which listens to the plight of the people.

The alliance is aware that there are geopolitics at play but there is something government can do, he said.

