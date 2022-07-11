Shut up or Thula: Why Dali Mpofu's linguistic claims might be legal gymnastics
Last week Advocate Dali Mpofu was successful in a Legal Practice Council disciplinary hearing over his usage of "shut up" in the state capture inquiry
Mpofu cited that his usage of the English phrase would not have been regarded as disrespectful if he said it in his mother tongue of IsiXhosa.
This has sparked debates on the usage of particular phrases and the impacts they would have if uttered in a different language.
In areas where the usage of languages and dialects are prominent, linguist at North West University, Gerhard van Huyssteen, says research has shown that bilingual minds do no operate in a vacuum, but rather work together in a single linguistic system where each language exerts an influence in the usage of the other.
Though certain words may have different contextual connotations when used in other languages, Van Huyssteen argues that this should not excuse Mpofu from his usage of a language that is regarded as the preferred language in a public professional platform such as the court, implying that he has proficiency in that particular language.
When Dali Mpofu appears in in the court, he, and his party, and our South African Government, prefers English as the language of court in South Africa... He prefers English. By that, he says, 'I am proficient in English. I can express myself professionally in English'.Gerhard van Huyssteen, linguist - North-West University
This, he laments, is just a form of legal gymnastics where the advocate is trying to get away with something in an area where he chose to speak English out of his own volition
Even if one does contest that different words or phrases may have different contextual translations in other languages, van Huyssteenan Huyssteen says that, when coding language usage, contextual clues such as tone and volume are important when deciphering the intent behind using those phrases.
It is legal gymnastics to say, 'oh, no, in my mother tongue, it's okay'. No, the tone, the context, etc. - that is not on and, after all, you chose to speak English in a professional, public context.Gerhard van Huyssteen, linguist - North West University
