PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously'
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment hearings started in Parliament on Monday.
It is the first time ever that Parliament is conducting such an inquiry.
The hearing, which has been delayed by legal action for years, could proceed after the withdrawal of Mkhwebane's appeal by acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka.
The Office of the Public Protector is funding Mkhwebane's defence against impeachment but not her High Court appeal against her suspension and her Constitutional Court rescission application.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent, Babalo Ndenze.
It’s not a legal or court process… It’s not clear who will give evidence. Advocate Dali Mpofu is giving statements on why he believes the process is legally flawed.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News
Wiener also spoke to Lawson Naidoo of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.
Parliament is finally taking its responsibility seriously to hold public officials and members of the executive to account. An opportunity for Parliament to redeem itself… It will set a precedent…Lawson Naidoo, Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
