Make your 67 minutes for Mandela matter - how will you spend your #MandelaDay?

Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Advocate Malesela Teffo withdraws as counsel in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial He said he could not take the harassment he was receiving from the State and the court. 12 July 2022 4:04 PM
SAPU calls out Cele for shifting focus following tattoo comments Lester Kiewit speaks to Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson at South African Police Union, about Minister of Police Bheki Cel... 12 July 2022 3:06 PM
R12 million paid out to Khoi and San by Rooibos industry in historic move South Africa requires all who trade in indigenous biological resources to share benefits with traditional knowledge holders fairly 12 July 2022 2:35 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis. 12 July 2022 2:05 PM
DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable' Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision. 12 July 2022 1:49 PM
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution. 11 July 2022 2:24 PM
View all Politics
Nehawu to down tools after wage negotiations with SARS deadlock The Union has rejected the employer's offer of a 1.39% pay hike saying it's an insult to its members who helped SARS exceed its co... 12 July 2022 1:07 PM
Rand weakens to beyond R17 against the Dollar amid fears of a U.S recession Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB about the rand depreciating to its weakest level since Septe... 11 July 2022 8:42 PM
Pravin Gordhan's decision on SAA-Takatso deal to be made public by court order Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton, editor-at-large at Fin24. 11 July 2022 8:42 PM
View all Business
Franschhoek Bastille Festival makes a comeback this weekend Darielle Robertson, Bastille Festival Organiser, speaks to Pippa about the upcoming event. 12 July 2022 5:40 PM
Better parenting starts with inner emotional work, says parenting group Pippa Hudson interviews Clare Emms, Consciously Connected co-founder, about the benefits of conscious parenting. 12 July 2022 4:46 PM
Playbox allows South Africans to learn skills from celebrities Bongani Bingwa speaks to co-founders of Playbox, Mark Levy and Natasha Fracchiolla, about the new online platform - which will all... 12 July 2022 10:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss... 12 July 2022 1:56 PM
Springboks coach Nienaber makes 11 changes for series decider against Wales Nienaber named a new-look backline featuring the versatile Damian Willemse at fullback, with Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi ba... 12 July 2022 11:36 AM
View all Sport
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project. 8 July 2022 4:03 PM
View all Entertainment
The Sri Lankan protests explained Refilwe Moloto speaks to a journalist and economic research analyst in Sri Lanka, Shiran Illanperuma, about the protest action ha... 12 July 2022 9:53 AM
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish. 9 July 2022 5:51 PM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. 11 July 2022 11:25 AM
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions. 8 July 2022 9:54 AM
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
View all Opinion
Make your 67 minutes for Mandela matter - how will you spend your #MandelaDay?

12 July 2022 11:33 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Mandela Day
67 minutes for Madiba
The 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day initiative
Mandela Day 2022
#67minutes

From giving blood to donating pre-loved clothes, here are a few suggestions of how you can spend your 67 minutes this Mandela Day.

Still not sure how you can contribute 67 minutes to a good cause this Mandela Day on 18 July?

Fear not! Here are some ways you can give back in the spirit of the late Nelson Mandela.

Plus, why not share your ideas with us? Connect with us via our Facebook or Twitter pages - on CapeTalk and Kfm

You can even snap an Instagram pic of your Mandela Day activity at tag us @capetalk or using the hashtag #CapeTalk - and on @kfmza or tag #Kfm

1. Save a life - give blood

Eligible donors can spend 30 of their 67 minutes to help save at least three lives this Mandela Day.

The Point Mall in Sea Point, in partnership with the Western Cape Blood Service, is holding a blood donation drive.

Donating blood may only take 30 minutes of your time, but it can make a life-changing impact on someone else’s life.

2. Sign up to be a part of @traceylange's live #GeKnitDitMetTraceyLange virtual knitathon this #MandelaDay

3. Donate R67 to help buy a bakkie for Lungisa's Community Kitchens

You can donate R67 to help Lungisa Haai pay for a bakkie to support the incredible work she does feeding over 1 000 everday through her Lungisa's Community Kitchens scheme.

The scheme runs five kitchens in Gugulethu, Summer Greens, Khayelitsha, Dunoon and Joe Slovo.

But Lungisa's operation is no longer feasible without a vehicle upgrade to enable basic transportation of goods to and from the kitchens.

Visit www.kolisifoundation.org for more information

4. Support Paedspal Cape Town's Mandela Day Toiletries Drive

Paedspal is a local NPO providing care to children facing life-threatening and life-limiting illnesses in Cape Town.

This Mandela Day, why not help them add dignity to the lives of their patients and families by donating toiletries?

This year, Paedspal is hoping to reach a goal of R250 toiletry packs.

Each pack should contain: toothpaste, toothbrush, bar of soap, Facecloth, roll on deodrant and a pack of sanitary pads.

Nice extras include: hand cream, small tub of vaseline and a small shampoo.

To donate contact: donations@paedspal.org.za/fiona.mclennan@paedspal.org.za

5. Join a beach clean up in Onrus

If you're in or around the Onrus area this Mandela Day, why not join a 67 minutes beach clean-up?

Meet at the Waffle Shack at Milk on the Beach at 0800

6. Help support someone trying to turn their live around at Ramot Treatment Facility, Cape Town

"It always seems impossible, until it is done." - Nelson Mandela

Recovery from drug and alcohol addiction often seems impossible, but it can be done. This Mandela Day, why not help someone who has chosen a new way of life free from addiction.

Male and female patients at the centre are in need of toiletries, while the centre itself is looking for donations of towels, curtains, fleece blankets, mattresses and a microwave.

EFT Banking details: Account name: RAMOTSENTRUM Account number: 039 068 0015 Branch code: 632005 Account type: Cheque account Bank: ABSA Bank Parow Reference: Name+Surname/Mandeladay2022

7. Help instill the love of reading in a child at Christian David Moravian Primary in Steenberg, Cape Town

R6,700 for Books for Christian David Moravian Primary School for Mandela Day

The Read to Rise program is asking for you help to raise R6,700 this Mandela Day.

These funds will go towards 123 Grade 2 and 3 learners at Christian David Moravian Primary School in the Steenberg area in Cape Town.

The READ to RISE team will visit the school and conduct the class programmes with the learners.

For only R50 a child, a child will benefit from the READ to RISE programme and receive a new story book to take home.

Donate by clicking here

8. Clear your closet (and get a free cup of coffee!)

Kidz2kidz provides literacy resources to learners in schools, training to educators, social economical growth in communities, Cool2BeKind workshops.

It's encouraging you to spend your 67 minutes clearing your cupboards and donating your gently worn clothing to Vintage with Love who sell and donate funds towards their literacy programme.

Join them at Workshop 17, Watershed, V&A Waterfront - Mezzanine Level on Saturday the 16th July between 10h00 and 16h00 to drop off your donations and enjoy a wonderful complimentary cup of coffee from Pure Good.

9. Help repair a kennel or donate food and toys to the pups and kittens at Animal Welfare Stellenbosch

Lend a paw at Animal Welfare Stellenbosch, who is looking for volunteers to help spruce up the kennels, repair cat scratching posts and build a terrace for the doggy play camp this Mandela Day.

Or you could donate your pre-loved items to the dog box charity shop.

Perhaps you'd like to spend your 67 minutes walking one of the pups or cuddling the kitty cats!

For more info, email Jess - fundraiser@awss.co.za

10. Donate your MySchool points to Durbanville Children's Home

Why not sign up for @myschool_sa and support the Durbanville Children's Home for Mandela Day 2022?

MySchool supports quality learning in South Africa and aims to ensure that all children have access to the quality education they deserve.

SIGN UP NOW !!! www.myschool.co.za Durbanville Kinderhuis

11. Become a World Record breaker with Ladles of Love

Feeding scheme Ladles of Love needs your help to reach their 100 000 food can goal! They want to beat their own 2021 World Record!

You can participate by either donating cans through Webtickets or your time (or both!)

Find out more at ladlesoflove.org.za




