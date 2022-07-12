Make your 67 minutes for Mandela matter - how will you spend your #MandelaDay?





Still not sure how you can contribute 67 minutes to a good cause this Mandela Day on 18 July?

Fear not! Here are some ways you can give back in the spirit of the late Nelson Mandela.

1. Save a life - give blood

Eligible donors can spend 30 of their 67 minutes to help save at least three lives this Mandela Day.

The Point Mall in Sea Point, in partnership with the Western Cape Blood Service, is holding a blood donation drive.

Donating blood may only take 30 minutes of your time, but it can make a life-changing impact on someone else’s life.

2. Sign up to be a part of @traceylange's live #GeKnitDitMetTraceyLange virtual knitathon this #MandelaDay

3. Donate R67 to help buy a bakkie for Lungisa's Community Kitchens

You can donate R67 to help Lungisa Haai pay for a bakkie to support the incredible work she does feeding over 1 000 everday through her Lungisa's Community Kitchens scheme.

The scheme runs five kitchens in Gugulethu, Summer Greens, Khayelitsha, Dunoon and Joe Slovo.

But Lungisa's operation is no longer feasible without a vehicle upgrade to enable basic transportation of goods to and from the kitchens.

Visit www.kolisifoundation.org for more information

4. Support Paedspal Cape Town's Mandela Day Toiletries Drive

Paedspal is a local NPO providing care to children facing life-threatening and life-limiting illnesses in Cape Town.

This Mandela Day, why not help them add dignity to the lives of their patients and families by donating toiletries?

This year, Paedspal is hoping to reach a goal of R250 toiletry packs.

Each pack should contain: toothpaste, toothbrush, bar of soap, Facecloth, roll on deodrant and a pack of sanitary pads.

Nice extras include: hand cream, small tub of vaseline and a small shampoo.

To donate contact: donations@paedspal.org.za/fiona.mclennan@paedspal.org.za

5. Join a beach clean up in Onrus

If you're in or around the Onrus area this Mandela Day, why not join a 67 minutes beach clean-up?

Meet at the Waffle Shack at Milk on the Beach at 0800

6. Help support someone trying to turn their live around at Ramot Treatment Facility, Cape Town

"It always seems impossible, until it is done." - Nelson Mandela

Recovery from drug and alcohol addiction often seems impossible, but it can be done. This Mandela Day, why not help someone who has chosen a new way of life free from addiction.

Male and female patients at the centre are in need of toiletries, while the centre itself is looking for donations of towels, curtains, fleece blankets, mattresses and a microwave.

EFT Banking details: Account name: RAMOTSENTRUM Account number: 039 068 0015 Branch code: 632005 Account type: Cheque account Bank: ABSA Bank Parow Reference: Name+Surname/Mandeladay2022

7. Help instill the love of reading in a child at Christian David Moravian Primary in Steenberg, Cape Town

R6,700 for Books for Christian David Moravian Primary School for Mandela Day

The Read to Rise program is asking for you help to raise R6,700 this Mandela Day.

These funds will go towards 123 Grade 2 and 3 learners at Christian David Moravian Primary School in the Steenberg area in Cape Town.

The READ to RISE team will visit the school and conduct the class programmes with the learners.

For only R50 a child, a child will benefit from the READ to RISE programme and receive a new story book to take home.

Donate by clicking here

8. Clear your closet (and get a free cup of coffee!)

Kidz2kidz provides literacy resources to learners in schools, training to educators, social economical growth in communities, Cool2BeKind workshops.

It's encouraging you to spend your 67 minutes clearing your cupboards and donating your gently worn clothing to Vintage with Love who sell and donate funds towards their literacy programme.

Join them at Workshop 17, Watershed, V&A Waterfront - Mezzanine Level on Saturday the 16th July between 10h00 and 16h00 to drop off your donations and enjoy a wonderful complimentary cup of coffee from Pure Good.

9. Help repair a kennel or donate food and toys to the pups and kittens at Animal Welfare Stellenbosch

Lend a paw at Animal Welfare Stellenbosch, who is looking for volunteers to help spruce up the kennels, repair cat scratching posts and build a terrace for the doggy play camp this Mandela Day.

Or you could donate your pre-loved items to the dog box charity shop.

Perhaps you'd like to spend your 67 minutes walking one of the pups or cuddling the kitty cats!

For more info, email Jess - fundraiser@awss.co.za

10. Donate your MySchool points to Durbanville Children's Home

Why not sign up for @myschool_sa and support the Durbanville Children's Home for Mandela Day 2022?

MySchool supports quality learning in South Africa and aims to ensure that all children have access to the quality education they deserve.

SIGN UP NOW !!! www.myschool.co.za Durbanville Kinderhuis

11. Become a World Record breaker with Ladles of Love

Feeding scheme Ladles of Love needs your help to reach their 100 000 food can goal! They want to beat their own 2021 World Record!

You can participate by either donating cans through Webtickets or your time (or both!)

Find out more at ladlesoflove.org.za