Cape Town City Guide: 5 reasons to get out of the house this weekend
When you’re in Cape Town, you’re spoiled for choice on things to do.
So why don't you make the weekend exciting and try something new?
Don’t spend the weekend cooped up in the house, express your creativity, listen to some live music, or enjoy dinner and a show.
Here are some top picks of what you can do in Cape Town this weekend.
ARNO CARSTENS LIVE AT CAFÉ ROUX
Music is known as a universal language and it can get you into the weekend mood.
You can enjoy live music this weekend, and it's even better when that music comes from an award-winning local legend.
Arno Carstens will be performing live at Café Roux on Friday.
Book your tickets and start your weekend off the right way.
Book tickets and see more here.
PAINT POURING EXPERIENCE
If you want to try something different, and create something beautiful in the process, try this paint pouring experience at the young at art studio in Durbanville.
This fun and easy technique allows you to create something beautiful, expressive and completely unique despite your artistic experience.
Book tickets and find out more here
RESTAURANT BÔUJEE
Enjoy the finer things in life and treat yourself to some sushi and cocktails at this Japanese-inspired restaurant.
It boasts breathtaking cherry blossom décor and show-stopping drinks - which makes it the perfect spot to treat yourself this weekend.
See more at their Facebook page here
NEIGHBOURGOODS MARKET
If you like a less structured plan, you can take a leisurely stroll through Neighbourgoods Market.
Whether you're browsing the stalls or grabbing a bite to eat, or just enjoying a chance to stretch your legs the market is an ideal way to spend your day.
See more at their Facebook page here.
COME LAUGH WITH US AT ROCOMAMMAS
Finally, what better way to round off your weekend and start your new week on the right foot than dinner and a comedy show at RocoMammas in Kenilworth Centre on Sunday.
For R120 you can enjoy a burger, fries and a show.
This is guaranteed to get your good vibes flowing for the next week.
Book tickets and find out more here.
This article first appeared on KFM : Cape Town City Guide: 5 reasons to get out of the house this weekend
More from Lifestyle
New initiative aims to inspire and celebrate black fathers
Amy MacIver chats to media personality Koketso Sachane, and Trevor Motshegoa- the founder of a movement called `My Pop's & I', which celebrates fatherhood.Read More
The best public & botanical gardens to visit during winter in the Western Cape
The Western Cape is home to some of the best public gardens which come to life during the cold and rainy months.Read More
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022
The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home.Read More
SA specialist shoe designer pushes for local representation in footwear market
Pippa Hudson was in conversation with shoe designer Roger Zeino, about his specialist running shoe company.Read More
Mandy's good stories of the week: Franschhoek on TIME’s world's greatest places
Franschhoek has been listed as one of the greatest places in the world, according to TIME’s world's greatest places of 2022.Read More
Trek4Mandela campaign aims to reach 10 African countries
Sello Hatang, Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, speaks to Mandy about the campaign.Read More
Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista.Read More
Old or young: Ageism and its social impact
Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Angela Deh about ageism - the discrimination against people based on their age.Read More
2022 Emmys: The biggest nominations and most surprising snubs
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Binge-Buddy Matthew Green about the nominations announced this week for the '74th Primetime Emmy Awards', and also, some of the snubs.Read More