Cape Town City Guide: 5 reasons to get out of the house this weekend





When you’re in Cape Town, you’re spoiled for choice on things to do.

So why don't you make the weekend exciting and try something new?

Don’t spend the weekend cooped up in the house, express your creativity, listen to some live music, or enjoy dinner and a show.

Here are some top picks of what you can do in Cape Town this weekend.

ARNO CARSTENS LIVE AT CAFÉ ROUX

Music is known as a universal language and it can get you into the weekend mood.

You can enjoy live music this weekend, and it's even better when that music comes from an award-winning local legend.

Arno Carstens will be performing live at Café Roux on Friday.

Book your tickets and start your weekend off the right way.

Book tickets and see more here.

PAINT POURING EXPERIENCE

If you want to try something different, and create something beautiful in the process, try this paint pouring experience at the young at art studio in Durbanville.

This fun and easy technique allows you to create something beautiful, expressive and completely unique despite your artistic experience.

Book tickets and find out more here

RESTAURANT BÔUJEE

Enjoy the finer things in life and treat yourself to some sushi and cocktails at this Japanese-inspired restaurant.

It boasts breathtaking cherry blossom décor and show-stopping drinks - which makes it the perfect spot to treat yourself this weekend.

See more at their Facebook page here

NEIGHBOURGOODS MARKET

If you like a less structured plan, you can take a leisurely stroll through Neighbourgoods Market.

Whether you're browsing the stalls or grabbing a bite to eat, or just enjoying a chance to stretch your legs the market is an ideal way to spend your day.

See more at their Facebook page here.

COME LAUGH WITH US AT ROCOMAMMAS

Finally, what better way to round off your weekend and start your new week on the right foot than dinner and a comedy show at RocoMammas in Kenilworth Centre on Sunday.

For R120 you can enjoy a burger, fries and a show.

This is guaranteed to get your good vibes flowing for the next week.

Book tickets and find out more here.

This article first appeared on KFM : Cape Town City Guide: 5 reasons to get out of the house this weekend