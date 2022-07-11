Limpopo confirms first case of monkeypox in 42-year-old Swiss man





The Limpopo provincial health department confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Sunday.

The patient is a 42-year-old Swiss tourist.

It is South Africa’s third confirmed case of the disease.

A man with a blistering monkeypox rash. © halfpoint/123rf.com

Monkeypox is not airborne like Covid-19 but spreads through direct contact with an infectious rash.

It is also not as lethal as Covid-19.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba (scroll up to listen).