Limpopo confirms first case of monkeypox in 42-year-old Swiss man
The Limpopo provincial health department confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Sunday.
The patient is a 42-year-old Swiss tourist.
It is South Africa’s third confirmed case of the disease.
Monkeypox is not airborne like Covid-19 but spreads through direct contact with an infectious rash.
It is also not as lethal as Covid-19.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba (scroll up to listen).
He started experiencing symptoms, including a rash, muscle ache, and fatigue. His lymph nodes were enlarged… He is currently being quarantined… We have three contacts… We are monitoring them very closely for the next 21 days…Phophi Ramathuba, MEC - Limpopo Health
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_186808692_male-chest-affected-by-blistering-rash-because-of-monkeypox-or-other-viral-infection-on-white-backgr.html?vti=mt8hxwof9u2r43cter-1-172
More from Local
Western Cape ports to get a R16.1 billion infrastructure upgrade
Mike Mills interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen.Read More
Rise Against Hunger aims to give 52,000 meals to ECD centres for Mandela Day
Pippa Hudson talks to Brian Nell, Rise Against Hunger CEO about the initiative.Read More
Intrepid Xena at it again! Sniffs out mandrax hidden inside insect spray can
Can-drax! It's another win in the fight against crime for K9 Xena and her handler Constable Clinton AdamsRead More
Shut up or Thula: Why Dali Mpofu's linguistic claims might be legal gymnastics
Lester Kiewit speaks to Gerhard van Huyssteen linguist at North-West University about the potential multilingualism fault lines of how we express ourselves.Read More
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution.Read More
National Taxi Alliances calls on govt to slash fuel prices
Mandy Weiner speaks to the National Taxis Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele.Read More
King Misuzulu accused of alcohol abuse by uncle in bid to stop coronation
This revelation was made by King Misuzulu’s uncle, Prince Mbonisi KaBhekuzulu, who detailed the alleged incident in an explosive affidavit that was filed with the Pretoria High Court last week.Read More
Home Affairs thrusts looming ZEP expiration under the spotlight
Clement Manyathela spoke to Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi about the termination of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the establishment of the Border Management Authority.Read More
Recreating tavern spaces could help curb violence - activist
Vanita Daniels, Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence director, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the initiative.Read More