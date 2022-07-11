King Misuzulu accused of alcohol abuse by uncle in bid to stop coronation
DURBAN - King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has been accused of getting into a drunken rage and attacking his late father and predecessor, King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.
This revelation was made by King Misuzulu’s uncle, Prince Mbonisi KaBhekuzulu, who detailed the alleged incident in an explosive affidavit that was filed with the Pretoria High Court last week.
The affidavit forms part of an urgent bid on the part of Prince Mbonisi and 12 others to interdict King Misuzulu’s coronation from going ahead.
This pending an application currently before the same court, challenging the lawfulness of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of King Misuzulu as the monarch.
In it, Prince Mbonisi claims King Misuzulu’s supposed ‘outburst’ is but one of a series of allegations that “uniquely disqualify” him as heir to the Zulu throne.
In his affidavit, Prince Mbonisi claims King Misuzulu “in a rage of drunkenness attacked and insulted his late father and predecessor during a birthday celebration" and that he was demanding he be given his throne.
The incident was reported to the Zulu royal family as “an abomination and an insult to the Zulu throne,” Prince Mbonisi said, adding it was “unheard of” in Zulu culture.
In the same affidavit, Prince Mbonisi also levels claims of incest and drug abuse against King Misuzulu.
He said he initially sought to keep these allegations private but that they had since spilled over into the public domain in any case and that while he did so “with a heavy heart,” he was now obliged to raise them.
Spokesperson for the Zulu royal household Prince Thulani Zulu said they would be opposing the case and were in the process of drafting papers but declined to comment further at this stage.
The case is expected to be heard later this month.
This article first appeared on EWN : King Misuzulu accused of alcohol abuse by uncle in bid to stop coronation
Source : AFP
More from Local
Western Cape ports to get a R16.1 billion infrastructure upgrade
Mike Mills interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen.Read More
Rise Against Hunger aims to give 52,000 meals to ECD centres for Mandela Day
Pippa Hudson talks to Brian Nell, Rise Against Hunger CEO about the initiative.Read More
Limpopo confirms first case of monkeypox in 42-year-old Swiss man
Mandy Wiener interviews Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba.Read More
Intrepid Xena at it again! Sniffs out mandrax hidden inside insect spray can
Can-drax! It's another win in the fight against crime for K9 Xena and her handler Constable Clinton AdamsRead More
Shut up or Thula: Why Dali Mpofu's linguistic claims might be legal gymnastics
Lester Kiewit speaks to Gerhard van Huyssteen linguist at North-West University about the potential multilingualism fault lines of how we express ourselves.Read More
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution.Read More
National Taxi Alliances calls on govt to slash fuel prices
Mandy Weiner speaks to the National Taxis Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele.Read More
Home Affairs thrusts looming ZEP expiration under the spotlight
Clement Manyathela spoke to Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi about the termination of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the establishment of the Border Management Authority.Read More
Recreating tavern spaces could help curb violence - activist
Vanita Daniels, Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence director, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the initiative.Read More