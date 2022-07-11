



DURBAN - King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has been accused of getting into a drunken rage and attacking his late father and predecessor, King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.

This revelation was made by King Misuzulu’s uncle, Prince Mbonisi KaBhekuzulu, who detailed the alleged incident in an explosive affidavit that was filed with the Pretoria High Court last week.

The affidavit forms part of an urgent bid on the part of Prince Mbonisi and 12 others to interdict King Misuzulu’s coronation from going ahead.

This pending an application currently before the same court, challenging the lawfulness of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of King Misuzulu as the monarch.

In it, Prince Mbonisi claims King Misuzulu’s supposed ‘outburst’ is but one of a series of allegations that “uniquely disqualify” him as heir to the Zulu throne.

In his affidavit, Prince Mbonisi claims King Misuzulu “in a rage of drunkenness attacked and insulted his late father and predecessor during a birthday celebration" and that he was demanding he be given his throne.

The incident was reported to the Zulu royal family as “an abomination and an insult to the Zulu throne,” Prince Mbonisi said, adding it was “unheard of” in Zulu culture.

In the same affidavit, Prince Mbonisi also levels claims of incest and drug abuse against King Misuzulu.

He said he initially sought to keep these allegations private but that they had since spilled over into the public domain in any case and that while he did so “with a heavy heart,” he was now obliged to raise them.

Spokesperson for the Zulu royal household Prince Thulani Zulu said they would be opposing the case and were in the process of drafting papers but declined to comment further at this stage.

The case is expected to be heard later this month.

This article first appeared on EWN : King Misuzulu accused of alcohol abuse by uncle in bid to stop coronation