Intrepid Xena at it again! Sniffs out mandrax hidden inside insect spray can
Fresh from her recent star appearance at the CapeTalk studios, metro police drug-sniffing canine Xena has been proving why she's the leader of the pack.
The German Shepherd continues to show why criminals can't get anything past her and her super-sensitive schnozz.
During a routine vehicle inspection on Sir Lowry's Pass this weekend, officers noticed that the driver seemed nervous.
They searched the vehicle, Xena gave a positive indication of the presence of drugs.
Check out what she found - an insect spray canister, filled with 28 mandrax tablets.
Officers also found a second canister on the driver, containing 20 mandrax tablets, two packets of tik and just over a thousand rand in cash.
In recent years, criminals have had to become far more creative to avoid detection of narcotics and other illicit substances, but as K9 Xena proved once more, very little gets past her and her fellow canines.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Our K9 unit has proven to be a very valuable resource in the fight against the drug trade.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Just last week, Xena and her handler Constable Clinton Adams and metro police head Wayne le Roux joined Amy MacIver in studio to talk about the exceptional police hound.
