Rise Against Hunger aims to give 52,000 meals to ECD centres for Mandela Day
International humanitarian organisation, Rise Against Hunger, aims to pack 52,000 meals for school feeding schemes at the V&A Waterfront’s fresh food market, Makers Landing, on 15 July 2022.
The meals will provide five meals a week to 226 children in Early Childhood Development facilities, as part of their Mandela day campaign.
Pippa Hudson talks to Brian Nell, Rise Against Hunger CEO, about the initiative.
Nell explains that the initiative aims to curb malnutrition and stunted development in children.
Those formative years of a child’s life are so critical and in a country with statistics like one in four children are developmentally stunted and its mainly due to malnutrition, [it’s] just to give all children a hope for the future.Brian Nell, CEO - Rise Against Hunger
A team of between 15 to 20 people will be there and output is expected at 3,240 meals in their time slots with a target of 52,000 meals, says the CEO.
We are targeting 52,000 meals for Markers Landing on Friday, which is going to be part of our national campaign.Brian Nell, CEO - Rise Against Hunger
Volunteer slots are open, visit their website on how you can take part.
More from Local
Western Cape ports to get a R16.1 billion infrastructure upgrade
Mike Mills interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen.Read More
Limpopo confirms first case of monkeypox in 42-year-old Swiss man
Mandy Wiener interviews Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba.Read More
Intrepid Xena at it again! Sniffs out mandrax hidden inside insect spray can
Can-drax! It's another win in the fight against crime for K9 Xena and her handler Constable Clinton AdamsRead More
Shut up or Thula: Why Dali Mpofu's linguistic claims might be legal gymnastics
Lester Kiewit speaks to Gerhard van Huyssteen linguist at North-West University about the potential multilingualism fault lines of how we express ourselves.Read More
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution.Read More
National Taxi Alliances calls on govt to slash fuel prices
Mandy Weiner speaks to the National Taxis Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele.Read More
King Misuzulu accused of alcohol abuse by uncle in bid to stop coronation
This revelation was made by King Misuzulu’s uncle, Prince Mbonisi KaBhekuzulu, who detailed the alleged incident in an explosive affidavit that was filed with the Pretoria High Court last week.Read More
Home Affairs thrusts looming ZEP expiration under the spotlight
Clement Manyathela spoke to Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi about the termination of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the establishment of the Border Management Authority.Read More
Recreating tavern spaces could help curb violence - activist
Vanita Daniels, Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence director, speaks to Lester Kiewit about the initiative.Read More