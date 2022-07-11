Rise Against Hunger aims to give 52,000 meals to ECD centres for Mandela Day





International humanitarian organisation, Rise Against Hunger, aims to pack 52,000 meals for school feeding schemes at the V&A Waterfront’s fresh food market, Makers Landing, on 15 July 2022.

The meals will provide five meals a week to 226 children in Early Childhood Development facilities, as part of their Mandela day campaign.

Pippa Hudson talks to Brian Nell, Rise Against Hunger CEO, about the initiative.

Nell explains that the initiative aims to curb malnutrition and stunted development in children.

Those formative years of a child’s life are so critical and in a country with statistics like one in four children are developmentally stunted and its mainly due to malnutrition, [it’s] just to give all children a hope for the future. Brian Nell, CEO - Rise Against Hunger

A team of between 15 to 20 people will be there and output is expected at 3,240 meals in their time slots with a target of 52,000 meals, says the CEO.

We are targeting 52,000 meals for Markers Landing on Friday, which is going to be part of our national campaign. Brian Nell, CEO - Rise Against Hunger

Volunteer slots are open, visit their website on how you can take part.