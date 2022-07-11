Western Cape ports to get a R16.1 billion infrastructure upgrade





Transnet National Ports Authority will invest R16.1 billion in infrastructure at the ports of Cape Town, Saldanha Bay and Mossel Bay over the next seven years.

Of the investment, R8.4 billion will go to Saldanha Bay, R5.5 billion to Cape Town and R2.2 billion to the port of Mossel Bay.

Port Control harbour in Cape Town. Picture: EWN

The capital injection forms part of the Ports Authority’s repositioning of its Western Region to improve efficiency and create jobs amid the unemployment crisis.

The state of the harbour in Cape Town especially is causing much concern among exporters, saying it has become so inefficient and unreliable that they are forced to use other ports such as the one in Maputo.

Mike Mills interviewed maritime author Brian Ingpen.

Cape Town could do with a real upgrade of its container facility… The drydock cranes are welcome… An additional container berth is a possibility… Container ships have become larger… We can provide additional gantry cranes… Brian Ingpen, maritime author

The queue of ships testifies to that [that Port of Cape Town is poorly run] … We need a stacking area for trucks and facilities for the truck drivers. The refrigeration container stack is a considerable distance from some of the ships. Brian Ingpen, maritime author

Saldanha Bay’s port facilities seem to be working quite well. It looks like there is a move to build another multi-purpose berth. We need to reopen Saldanha steel! Cape Town and Saldanha are ideally placed for a large drydock. Brian Ingpen, maritime author