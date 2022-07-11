'I did start saving probably too late' - Hilary Joffe's personal money stories

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Tavern massacre
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo
Today at 07:20
Fears that extortion rackets could be behind tavern massacre
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane - Researcher at Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Power Spot: Are alternate energy product prices on the increase?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Tucker - CEO at Price Check
Today at 08:21
Understanding Japan's political backdrop given former PM's assassination
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
James DJ Brown - Associate professor of political science at Temple University (Japan Campus)
Today at 09:20
Why does the City of JHB have a grudge against BMW drivers?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bernard De Gouveia - Member and Chairman of the BMW M Performance Parts Race Series at BMW Car Club Gauteng
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Petrol, food, electricity is expensive. Wages are low. Why the 22 strike season will hit us hard
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Terry Bell - Labour analyst and columnist at Fin24 and City Press at ...
Today at 10:05
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Would changing the drinking age impact underage drinking? No. Only changing how we market it will
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Terri-Liza Fortein - Communications and Advocacy Manager at The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)
Today at 11:05
The Uber Files: How the e-hailing company knew drivers risked debt and danger
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siyabonga Hlabisa - Spokesperson at Cape Town Drivers Association
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mthethwa’s R30m new national orchestra is folly, says CT Philharmonic Orchestra John Maythem speaks to Louis Heyneman, Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra’s CEO about his concerns. 12 July 2022 6:21 AM
Lack of detectives contributing to low conviction rate - DA John Perlman speaks to the Democratic Alliance spokesperson on police, Andrew Whitfield, about the state of detectives within the... 12 July 2022 6:16 AM
Zulu proposes those who earn R624 or less p/m receive R350 relief grant The minister expressed this in a government gazette published on Monday. 11 July 2022 5:56 PM
View all Local
SA is loving The Kiffness remix of Bheki Cele 'shut up' outburst Police Minster Bheki Cele went viral after lashing out at the leader of a civil rights organisation who criticised his leadership 9 July 2022 3:46 PM
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest. 8 July 2022 1:53 PM
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions. 8 July 2022 9:54 AM
View all Politics
Rand weakens to beyond R17 against the Dollar amid fears of a U.S recession Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB about the rand depreciating to its weakest level since Septe... 11 July 2022 8:42 PM
Pravin Gordhan's decision on SAA-Takatso deal to be made public by court order Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton, editor-at-large at Fin24. 11 July 2022 8:42 PM
'I did start saving probably too late' - Hilary Joffe's personal money stories Bruce Whitfield interviews Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day about her attitude towards money as well as... 11 July 2022 8:41 PM
View all Business
This trolley inverter might just be the answer to all your loadshedding problems Bruce Whitfield speaks to journalist Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios. 11 July 2022 8:41 PM
'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel. 11 July 2022 2:49 PM
How to keep your pension plans intact Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray. 11 July 2022 2:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
Late attacking brilliance gifts Wales a win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein Wales have scored their first victory against the Springboks here in South Africa. 9 July 2022 7:40 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
View all Sport
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project. 8 July 2022 4:03 PM
Stellies choir scores over 1 million views on YouTube for Greatest Showman cover The video has been watched 1, 191,854 times since being uploaded in October last year. 7 July 2022 2:52 PM
View all Entertainment
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish. 9 July 2022 5:51 PM
Black death: German organisation 'uncovers' the cause of the infectious disease John Maytham speaks to a German biochemist, Johannes Krause, about their research into the black death pandemic from 1346 to 1353.... 8 July 2022 12:34 PM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

'I did start saving probably too late' - Hilary Joffe's personal money stories

11 July 2022 8:41 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Business Day
The Money Show
Hilary Joffe
Other People's Money

Bruce Whitfield interviews Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day about her attitude towards money as well as her spending & saving habits.
  • Hilary Joffe is a journalist, columnist and editor at Business Day
  • She also served as Eskom's national spokesperson for three years

Hilary Joffe is regarded as one of South Africa’s most distinguished journalists, but she also has deep knowledge of business, finance and policy-making having worked at the likes of Standard Bank as an economist, and even as a spokesperson at Eskom.

Joffe is a Business Day columnist & editor-at-large for Business Day, and once worked as senior adviser at leading corporate advisory firm Brunswick.

In 2010, Hilary took on the role of general manager and national spokesperson for Eskom, where she worked for three years, leading a turnaround of the South African power utility’s communications strategy.

She's the daughter of Jewish immigrant parents. He father was an engineer and her mother a social worker, who was raised in a relatively comfortable environment.

Despite her in-depth knowledge of finance, having written about it for several publications and having worked at Standard Bank, she admits she hasn't always been very adept about her personal finances.

My dad, I remember him saying probably more than once, 'you must do what you love, and ideally do what can make a difference. And if you happen to make some money, that's also good.' That was the attitude that we were brought up with. It's an important value to have.

Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day

I did start saving probably too late. I've been relatively disciplined, but I suppose I am very fortunate that I do own my own house....many people do not have that luxury.

Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day

Some of these low-paid professions, of which journalism is one, there's a real problem with hiring and retaining them in journalism because many of them cannot afford to stay.

Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day

Listen to the article for more.




11 July 2022 8:41 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Business Day
The Money Show
Hilary Joffe
Other People's Money

More from Business

Rand weakens to beyond R17 against the Dollar amid fears of a U.S recession

11 July 2022 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB about the rand depreciating to its weakest level since September 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pravin Gordhan's decision on SAA-Takatso deal to be made public by court order

11 July 2022 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton, editor-at-large at Fin24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This trolley inverter might just be the answer to all your loadshedding problems

11 July 2022 8:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to journalist Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape ports to get a R16.1 billion infrastructure upgrade

11 July 2022 5:00 PM

Mike Mills interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to keep your pension plans intact

11 July 2022 2:36 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP

11 July 2022 11:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation?

8 July 2022 8:55 AM

Refilwe speaks to Simon Usherwood, a professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK, about Boris Johnson's resignation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers'

7 July 2022 10:39 PM

Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bidvest goes big in Australia with R1.8bn deal to buy cleaning company

7 July 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unique business opportunity: 67 minutes of mentoring from top SA CEOs

7 July 2022 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Yolanda Cuba, founder of The Mentorship Boardroom, about this year's Mandela Day initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Western Cape ports to get a R16.1 billion infrastructure upgrade

Business Local

King Misuzulu accused of alcohol abuse by uncle in bid to stop coronation

Local

Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP

Business Opinion Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Mthethwa’s R30m new national orchestra is folly, says CT Philharmonic Orchestra

12 July 2022 6:21 AM

US ties, Olympic ambitions: the tenure of Japan's Shinzo Abe

12 July 2022 5:32 AM

Twitter stock falls after Musk abandons takeover plan

11 July 2022 7:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA