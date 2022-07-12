Mthethwa’s R30m new national orchestra is folly, says CT Philharmonic Orchestra

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Tavern massacre Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Masechaba Sefularo

125 125

Today at 07:20 Fears that extortion rackets could be behind tavern massacre Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane - Researcher at Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 Power Spot: Are alternate energy product prices on the increase? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Kevin Tucker - CEO at Price Check

125 125

Today at 08:21 Understanding Japan's political backdrop given former PM's assassination Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

James DJ Brown - Associate professor of political science at Temple University (Japan Campus)

125 125

Today at 09:20 Why does the City of JHB have a grudge against BMW drivers? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bernard De Gouveia - Member and Chairman of the BMW M Performance Parts Race Series at BMW Car Club Gauteng

125 125

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 Petrol, food, electricity is expensive. Wages are low. Why the 22 strike season will hit us hard The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Terry Bell - Labour analyst and columnist at Fin24 and City Press at ...

125 125

Today at 10:05 Africa Report with JJ Cornish The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 10:15 Would changing the drinking age impact underage drinking? No. Only changing how we market it will The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Terri-Liza Fortein - Communications and Advocacy Manager at The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)

125 125