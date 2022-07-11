Pravin Gordhan's decision on SAA-Takatso deal to be made public by court order
- SAA's new majority shareholder is Takatso Consortium which owns a 51% stake in the national carrier
- The SA government is the owner of the remaining 49% share
- Black-owned Toto Investment Holdings is not satisfied with processes of Takatso's takeover
Toto Investment Holdings is taking public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and finance minister Enoch Godongwana to court over Takatso Consortium's pending 51% takeover of South African Airways.
Toto Investment Holdings is owned by Bongani Gigaba, a relative of former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba which is part of a consortium that controls a 24% stake in Richards Bay Minerals.
According to an article on finance website, Fin24, Gigaba wants the processes and decisions that led to Takatso as the preferred bidder of 51% reviewed and overturned, claiming his business was excluded without valid reason from bidding for SAA.
Rand Merchant Bank who were the transaction advisers didn't chose any of the bidders. In fact they went and told government there's no-one who's suitable. RMB process ended there. What happened after that, somehow DPE went and cobbled together this transaction.Carol Paton, editor-at-large at Fin24.
RELATED: Takatso Consortium welcomes the finance minister's support for SAA transaction
I think he's a genuine guy. He's an investor, an empowerment partner in Richards Bay minerals. He's not being put up to it. I think it's a genuine thing of 'what happened to my bid'?Carol Paton, editor-at-large at Fin24.
The BEE consortium was apparently interested in a stake in SAA Cargo, SAA Technical or Mango.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has previously stated that a non-disclosure agreement was signed by all stakeholders involved, which prevents him from disclosing any information about the deal.
RELATED: SAA new deal: Who and what is Takatso Consortium
That's his gripe. He's saying it's a public asset. Liabilities were cleaned up, and I would've wanted to be part of the consortium....and he's taken Pravin Gordhan to court.Carol Paton, editor-at-large at Fin24.
Listen to the audio for more.
