



Early retirement and low intake programmes of the South African Police Service (SAPS)'s detectives are some of the delays that lead to a low conviction rate, according to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

This after the mass shootings over the past weekend - where four people were shot and killed in a tavern at Sweetwaters in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Sunday morning, unknown gunmen killed 15 people, and injuring many more in a tavern in Soweto.

Speaking to John Perlman, DA's spokesperson on police Andrew Whitfield, says that KwaZulu-Natal alone is hit by detectives who are old and taking retirement.

Whitfield added that the level of crime including mass tavern shootings will receives low conviction rate that continues to plague the society.

The detectives have being allowed to grow old without any succession plan in place and what happens is that detectives retire or in some cases take early retirement as part of SAPS's restructuring programme. We are then left with the complete lack of intakes into the detectives programme, which lead to the shortage we now have. Andrew Whitfield, Democratic Alliance spokesperson on police

Without quality investigations, you are going to continue to have the low conviction rate that plagues our society and the tragic shootings that have taken place at these taverns require quality investigative work to lead to successful convictions of these violent criminals. Andrew Whitfield, Democratic Alliance spokesperson on police

This article first appeared on 702 : Lack of detectives contributing to low conviction rate - DA