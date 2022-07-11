Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa's been making empty promises about fixing Eskom since 2015

11 July 2022 8:42 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Eskom power cuts
Load shedding
Business Insider sa
black outs
Philip de Wet

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Philip De Wet, associate editor at Business Insider SA.

As South Africans continue to grapple with ongoing power cuts, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is making progress addressing the issue of load shedding.

South Africans are likely to experience at least another week of scheduled power cuts despite the president's more positive outlook.

In his regular Monday-morning newsletter to the nation, Ramaphosa said that "while load shedding appears to worsen, the reality is that we have already taken several important actions to address the shortfall in electricity supply."

RELATED: New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare

At this point, the president is promising that there will be a plan. He's not promising that he has a plan. He's not saying there's a specific timeline to it. He's saying, just hang on for a couple of days and we'll come back to you with a very specific plan.

Philip de Wet, associate editor at Business Insider SA

According to an article in Business Insider SA, the president highlighted some victories for government, including the recent wage agreement between Eskom and workers as well as the power utility making land available for private investors’ use in building renewable energy generating plants.

Added to that, Ramaphosa says government is making inroads in resolving the power crisis, once-and-for-all.

But this sentiment appears to be just empty promises from the president, who's made similar claims dating as far back as 2015, where he vowed that loadshedding will soon be a thing of the past.

Seven years later, the country is still dealing with load shedding, leaving its citizens in the dark for several hours at a time.

We can definitely track back to 2015, when the now president made a solid promise in September 2015, when he spent some time as the guy in charge of the turnaround of SOE's.

Philip de Wet, associate editor at Business Insider SA

In September 2015 he told us it would take 18 months to 2 years, and I quote, 'you will forget the challenges we had with relation to power and energy and Eskom ever happened'.

Philip de Wet, associate editor at Business Insider SA

RELATED: 'You liar!' Refilwe Moloto responds to President Ramaphosa on Eskom

As a South African, you look at this situation. You see where this has come from. I don't think there are many people at this point who have any faith in the ability of government to turn Eskom around.

Philip de Wet, associate editor at Business Insider SA

Listen to the audio for more.




