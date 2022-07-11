This trolley inverter might just be the answer to all your loadshedding problems

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Tavern massacre
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo
Today at 07:20
Fears that extortion rackets could be behind tavern massacre
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane - Researcher at Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Power Spot: Are alternate energy product prices on the increase?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Tucker - CEO at Price Check
Today at 08:21
Understanding Japan's political backdrop given former PM's assassination
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
James DJ Brown - Associate professor of political science at Temple University (Japan Campus)
Today at 09:20
Why does the City of JHB have a grudge against BMW drivers?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bernard De Gouveia - Member and Chairman of the BMW M Performance Parts Race Series at BMW Car Club Gauteng
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Petrol, food, electricity is expensive. Wages are low. Why the 22 strike season will hit us hard
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Terry Bell - Labour analyst and columnist at Fin24 and City Press at ...
Today at 10:05
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Would changing the drinking age impact underage drinking? No. Only changing how we market it will
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Terri-Liza Fortein - Communications and Advocacy Manager at The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)
Today at 11:05
The Uber Files: How the e-hailing company knew drivers risked debt and danger
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siyabonga Hlabisa - Spokesperson at Cape Town Drivers Association
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mthethwa’s R30m new national orchestra is folly, says CT Philharmonic Orchestra John Maythem speaks to Louis Heyneman, Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra’s CEO about his concerns. 12 July 2022 6:21 AM
Lack of detectives contributing to low conviction rate - DA John Perlman speaks to the Democratic Alliance spokesperson on police, Andrew Whitfield, about the state of detectives within the... 12 July 2022 6:16 AM
Zulu proposes those who earn R624 or less p/m receive R350 relief grant The minister expressed this in a government gazette published on Monday. 11 July 2022 5:56 PM
View all Local
SA is loving The Kiffness remix of Bheki Cele 'shut up' outburst Police Minster Bheki Cele went viral after lashing out at the leader of a civil rights organisation who criticised his leadership 9 July 2022 3:46 PM
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest. 8 July 2022 1:53 PM
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions. 8 July 2022 9:54 AM
View all Politics
Rand weakens to beyond R17 against the Dollar amid fears of a U.S recession Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB about the rand depreciating to its weakest level since Septe... 11 July 2022 8:42 PM
Pravin Gordhan's decision on SAA-Takatso deal to be made public by court order Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton, editor-at-large at Fin24. 11 July 2022 8:42 PM
'I did start saving probably too late' - Hilary Joffe's personal money stories Bruce Whitfield interviews Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day about her attitude towards money as well as... 11 July 2022 8:41 PM
View all Business
This trolley inverter might just be the answer to all your loadshedding problems Bruce Whitfield speaks to journalist Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios. 11 July 2022 8:41 PM
'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel. 11 July 2022 2:49 PM
How to keep your pension plans intact Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray. 11 July 2022 2:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
Late attacking brilliance gifts Wales a win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein Wales have scored their first victory against the Springboks here in South Africa. 9 July 2022 7:40 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
View all Sport
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project. 8 July 2022 4:03 PM
Stellies choir scores over 1 million views on YouTube for Greatest Showman cover The video has been watched 1, 191,854 times since being uploaded in October last year. 7 July 2022 2:52 PM
View all Entertainment
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish. 9 July 2022 5:51 PM
Black death: German organisation 'uncovers' the cause of the infectious disease John Maytham speaks to a German biochemist, Johannes Krause, about their research into the black death pandemic from 1346 to 1353.... 8 July 2022 12:34 PM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

This trolley inverter might just be the answer to all your loadshedding problems

11 July 2022 8:41 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Toby Shapshak
#LoadShedding
the money show
inverter
Stuff Studios
RCT Megapower

Bruce Whitfield speaks to journalist Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios.
  • RCT megapower 1kva/1000w is a mobile inverter on wheels
  • The device is perfect for a home setup and allows you to power up several lights, TV and computer
  • It allows you to wheel it in and out of a room if and when it's required for use
  • It costs under R 8000

It's not a name that rolls easily off the tongue, but the RCT megapower 1kva/1000w inverter can roll in and out of your house when you need it most.

This power back up system might just the device that will sort out your home loadshedding problems once and for all.

Fitted on a trolley, the device is mobile and allows you to move it around when necessary, and with very little hassle you could even transport it to a different location if the need arises.

The RCT Inverter with trolley is perfect for backup power for running lights, TVs, computers and small appliances when there is load shedding and power outages.

At a cost of R7 199.00, excluding VAT, this alternative power source is still too costly for the majority for most South Africans.

It's not a particularly user friendly name, but it is a particularly user friendly product.

Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine

RELATED: Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?

It's exactly what most people are looking for, for their home setup. What's really great about it is, it's a trolley. A big metal box on wheels that you can move around.

Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine

If you can't afford a whole solar renewable battery solution, this is the kind of thing you get for your home.

Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine

Listen to the audio for more.




11 July 2022 8:41 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Toby Shapshak
#LoadShedding
the money show
inverter
Stuff Studios
RCT Megapower

More from Business

Rand weakens to beyond R17 against the Dollar amid fears of a U.S recession

11 July 2022 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB about the rand depreciating to its weakest level since September 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pravin Gordhan's decision on SAA-Takatso deal to be made public by court order

11 July 2022 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton, editor-at-large at Fin24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I did start saving probably too late' - Hilary Joffe's personal money stories

11 July 2022 8:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day about her attitude towards money as well as her spending & saving habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape ports to get a R16.1 billion infrastructure upgrade

11 July 2022 5:00 PM

Mike Mills interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to keep your pension plans intact

11 July 2022 2:36 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP

11 July 2022 11:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation?

8 July 2022 8:55 AM

Refilwe speaks to Simon Usherwood, a professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK, about Boris Johnson's resignation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers'

7 July 2022 10:39 PM

Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bidvest goes big in Australia with R1.8bn deal to buy cleaning company

7 July 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unique business opportunity: 67 minutes of mentoring from top SA CEOs

7 July 2022 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Yolanda Cuba, founder of The Mentorship Boardroom, about this year's Mandela Day initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away

11 July 2022 2:49 PM

In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to keep your pension plans intact

11 July 2022 2:36 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre

11 July 2022 9:45 AM

Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theatre Foundation after nine years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option

9 July 2022 5:51 PM

As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Viral travel hack shows how to keep plane seats next to you free!

9 July 2022 1:20 PM

TikToker Mike Davis has shared a unique and rather off-putting way to keep fellow passengers from sitting next to you on a plane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help your child harness the potential of the digital world

9 July 2022 12:26 PM

Gugu Mhlungu talks to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about what parents can do to help their kids approach the digital world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here are Exclusive Books’ top non-fiction mid-year reads

9 July 2022 9:27 AM

Amy MacIver spoke to Exclusive Books bookseller - Phemelo Motalane on the latest mid-year reading trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are we there yet? Tips to plan the best vacation for you and your child

8 July 2022 4:18 PM

Ray White speaks to travel correspondent, Gabbi Brondani Rego, about planning a trip with children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music

8 July 2022 4:03 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chester Missing’s ‘Nice Racists’ - a long laugh that deals with prejudice

8 July 2022 3:42 PM

Amy MacIver chats to the duo about their new show 'Nice Racists'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Western Cape ports to get a R16.1 billion infrastructure upgrade

Business Local

King Misuzulu accused of alcohol abuse by uncle in bid to stop coronation

Local

Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP

Business Opinion Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Mthethwa’s R30m new national orchestra is folly, says CT Philharmonic Orchestra

12 July 2022 6:21 AM

US ties, Olympic ambitions: the tenure of Japan's Shinzo Abe

12 July 2022 5:32 AM

Twitter stock falls after Musk abandons takeover plan

11 July 2022 7:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA