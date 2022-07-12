



Section 194 inquiry into the fitness to hold office by suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane continues on Tuesday.

It’s been almost three years since the Democratic Alliance lodged its motion for Mkhwebane’s impeachment.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber on Tuesday, who said the Mkwebane is fighting the impeachment procedure, not its merits.

The ANC has been adamant that they are going into this with an open mind, and their vote will be determining. Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter - News24

By the end of September, they should be done it the report which goes to the national assembly. Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter - News24

It is a political process. Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter - News24

This article first appeared on 702 : Impeachment process on Mkhwebane should be concluded by September - reporter