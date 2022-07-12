Phoenix a year after the July riots: who will help the victims?
JOHANNESBURG - One of the survivors of the Phoenix violence in July last year says nothing has been done for the victims yet,.
A year ago, 36 African people were killed in what has since been found to be racial profiling during riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Residents barricaded the streets claiming to protect the area from looters, and then turned on those who approached them.
Chris Biyela narrowly escaped death when he came across a group vigilantes while exiting the Durban township of Phoenix after work in July last year.
“I was harshly stopped, and the mob approached me. Not only did people approach me, the mob, but a lot of people also came to my car," he said. "Definitely, they were armed. Some were carrying guns, bush knives, bat sticks and stones.”
He says his car was destroyed and he was assaulted.
But, unlike other victims who were killed in the area, his life was saved when one of the vigilantes recognised him.
A year later, he says they have been expecting some sort of help from government to assist survivors who were badly injured, some of whom cannot continue working.
“We thought maybe government would put them on a special grant or something as part of a relief way for their situation, but nothing has been done.”
Some of the cases of those arrested will only go trial next year. So the quest for justice remains a waiting game.
This article first appeared on EWN : Phoenix a year after the July riots: who will help the victims?
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
