Simone Biles mistaken for a 12-year-old and given a colouring book goes viral

Colouring book anyone?

A flight attendant gave four-time gold medal Olympic gymnast Simone Biles a colouring book after mistaking her for a child.

Biles took to Instagram to share the incident saying she politely declined by saying she is 25.

The Olympic Gold medalist was on her way home after accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House.

i’m crying at the thought of a flight attendant giving simone biles the most decorated gymnast in history a coloring book because she is 4’8” pic.twitter.com/s03QHpUUH8 — matt (@mattxiv) July 9, 2022

