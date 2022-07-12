Simone Biles mistaken for a 12-year-old and given a colouring book goes viral
Have you been wondering what's trending lately?
Check out some top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
Colouring book anyone?
A flight attendant gave four-time gold medal Olympic gymnast Simone Biles a colouring book after mistaking her for a child.
Biles took to Instagram to share the incident saying she politely declined by saying she is 25.
The Olympic Gold medalist was on her way home after accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House.
i’m crying at the thought of a flight attendant giving simone biles the most decorated gymnast in history a coloring book because she is 4’8” pic.twitter.com/s03QHpUUH8— matt (@mattxiv) July 9, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
This article first appeared on 702 : Simone Biles mistaken for a 12-year-old and given a colouring book goes viral
Source : Twitter
More from Lifestyle
Franschhoek Bastille Festival makes a comeback this weekend
Darielle Robertson, Bastille Festival Organiser, speaks to Pippa about the upcoming event.Read More
Better parenting starts with inner emotional work, says parenting group
Pippa Hudson interviews Clare Emms, Consciously Connected co-founder, about the benefits of conscious parenting.Read More
Playbox allows South Africans to learn skills from celebrities
Bongani Bingwa speaks to co-founders of Playbox, Mark Levy and Natasha Fracchiolla, about the new online platform - which will allow people to watch 10-minute online lessons taught by South Africa's greatest trailblazers.Read More
This trolley inverter might just be the answer to all your loadshedding problems
Bruce Whitfield speaks to journalist Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios.Read More
'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away
In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel.Read More
How to keep your pension plans intact
Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray.Read More
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre
Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theatre Foundation after nine years.Read More
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option
As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish.Read More
[WATCH] Viral travel hack shows how to keep plane seats next to you free!
TikToker Mike Davis has shared a unique and rather off-putting way to keep fellow passengers from sitting next to you on a plane.Read More