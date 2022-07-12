SAPU calls out Cele for shifting focus following tattoo comments
On Monday, Minster of Police Bheki Cele was in Orlando, Soweto, addressing the community following the deaths of at least fifteen people at Mdlalose's Tavern in Nomzamo Park.
Though discussions should have been made about what the police are doing to investigate what happened at the tavern, the minister dedicated some time to talk about police officers with tattoos.
Cele said the SAPS should not hire people who have tattoos on their bodies because of its affiliation with gangsterism.
This has resulted in the South African Policing Union (SAPU) calling out the minster for his unfounded comments, which they called out of order and factually incorrect.
SAPS regulations state that police officers should not have visible tattoos when wearing their summer union, something the union is challenging, saying it does not affect the service provided.
SAPU national spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale says what the minister said is another example of SAPS leaders shifting focus from some of the core issues in the force including a lack of leadership and mismanagement.
That's why people are shifting the focus to other things, but not to the real issues that are burning within the SAPS, the real issues that our community members are faced with such as a rampage of criminality within the South African sphere.Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson - South African Police Union
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : SAPU calls out Cele for shifting focus following tattoo comments
