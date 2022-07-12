Spate of SA's tavern shootings were organised: Expert
-Too early to speculate on whether an extortion racket is behind the tavern shootings
-Researchers have seen a spike in targeted killings
-Extortion rackets are targeting formal sectors of the economy
Could the horrific mass murders at several taverns this past weekend point to a coordinated attack?
While it's too early to speculate on the motives, one analyst believes it was indeed well organized.
Twenty-one people were killed in three separate shootings in Soweto, Pietermaritzburg and Katlehong in the space of a few hours on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
In the Nomzamo section in Orlando, Soweto, people were mowed down in a tavern after armed gunmen stormed a Mdlalose's tavern.
Earlier, four people were killed at a Pietermaritzburg tavern and police have since made two arrests so far.
Meanwhile, in Katlehong, two other people died in a similar fashion.
Law enforcement authorities now have the hard task of piecing together these attacks, which Police Minister Bheki Cele made clear the attacks were not terrorism-related
Our research shows an increase in targeted assassinations taking place, and sometimes the bystanders are affected. It's not just the construction industry where extortion takes place. In the Western Cape, the nightlife economy has been impacted by extortion and areas like Katlehong and Nelson Mandela Bay as well. These are carried out by highly organised groupings.Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime researcher
We've seen in the formal sectors of the economy like mining and construction, there is violent extortion taking place. In some areas, extortion may have started off as one thing and then transformed into something else. Very often, if it worked for one group, you get copycat incidents beginning to emerge in other areas.Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime researcher
When it comes to extortion, there is usually a tendency of those with the knowledge not to speak out for fear of retaliation. This makes it difficult for law enforcement authorities to investigate.
Sometimes it's easier for them to cooperate than deal with the repercussions. But also because they are victims and are very scared to talk about these incidents.Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime researcher
The deployment of a South African Police Service (Saps) tactical response team to Soweto, known as Amabharethe, may be effective, but it's not a long-term solution. Irish-Qhobosheane believes Saps must look at the motives and take an investigative approach.
Visible presence of police can put a lid on some of the extortion but the moment those people are removed, that will resurface or move to another area. In our report, we've highlighted a number of areas, importantly partnerships between government, police, communities and businesses that are being targeted.Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime researcher
You can begin to support businesses in a real way and begin to isolate people involved in extortion. There's also anonymous hotlines and setting up early warning systems. It needs to be accompanied by a number of other initiatives that will secure the community in the long term.Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime researcher
