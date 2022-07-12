Alcohol advertising should only happen at point of sale: Lobbyists
-SAAPA says increasing the legal drinking age will not be effective
-Instead, the advertising of alcohol must be addressed
-Government needs to reform alcohol laws
President Cyril Ramaphosa's public call for the government to change the legal drinking age to 21 has been a heated debate in the wake of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy.
Twenty-one teenagers died at the tavern in East London two weeks ago under mysterious circumstances, after a night of drinking and partying. In the aftermath, South Africans have been vociferous in calls for the legal drinking age to be increased.
However, some believe this may not be as effective as the implementation of laws remains the problem.
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA) says the regulation of the availability, price and marketing of alcohol shaped people's social norms around drinking.
Lester Kiewit spoke to Terri-Liza Fortein from SAAPA, who said there is a range of measures that must be taken to combat underage binge drinking.
The counter narrative is that the age limit is currently 18, yet kids are still drinking. If they cannot enforce the law with the age limit at 18, how will they enforce it at the age of 21?Terri-Liza Fortein, Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
As an advocate for evidence-based alcohol policies, SAAPA has been pushing the Liquor Amendment Bill of 2016 and the Road Traffic Amendment Bill, which will reduce the legal drinking limit to 0%.
The organisation has also turned its focus to the BELA bill, which proposes the sale of alcohols during fundraising activities.
It [BELA bill] is normalising the presence of alcohol in society, along with the advertising. Recently, there was an uproar about the Brutal Fruit advert. Here's this megastar Kelly Rowland advertising alcohol. What do young women see when Kelly Rowland is drinking a Brutal Fruit. Is this what makes a beautiful, successful woman... alcohol?Terri-Liza Fortein, Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA
There's really no need for a knee-jerk reaction from our politicians. We've written numerous times to the presidency asking for the long-stalled Liquor Amendment Bill to be passed. Advertising should only happen at the point of sale. This will go a long way in not glamourising alcohol.Terri-Liza Fortein, Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA
