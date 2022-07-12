Potty about penguins? Giddy over gannets? SANCCOB has got just the job for you
Are you batty about birds? Potty about penguins?
Sanccob, the Seabird rescue group, has three unpaid internships it's looking to fill starting in August and October.
The roles are within the Chick Rearing Unit and Penguin Nursery unit, as well as seabird rehabilitation.
Ideal applicants include returning volunteers, university students, graduates, postgraduates, employees, and volunteers in the fields of animal science, husbandry, care, and welfare-related fields.
"Our seabird internships are structured, mentored training programmes with a strong focus on skills development," says Sanccob.
And best of all previous experience working with birds isn't an essential prerequisite.
What is required though, is a passion for seabirds, being comfortable with getting dirty, and a willingness to work in all weather conditions.
Volunteers must be over the age of 18.
Each intern will receive a training plan that will include an outline of the internship, with goals and action dates to complete these goals...SANCCOB
There's more information at https://sanccob.co.za/volunteer/or contact Brittany at volunteers@sanccob.co.za.
