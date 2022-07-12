Streaming issues? Report here
Nehawu: SARS' 1.3% wage offer is an insult

12 July 2022 2:15 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Nehawu
SARS
Strike
wage

Mandy Wiener speaks to Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi.

-The PSA and Nehawu have embarked on indefinite strike action

-Unions are demanding a wage increase of 5% + 7% CPI, but management has rejected this

-Unions believe their demands are justified against the backdrop of worker's economic struggles

FILE: Sars offices in Pretoria. Picture: City of Tshwane/Twitter.

Taxpayers may be faced with delays during the current tax season, as the South African Revenue Service (SARS) workers have decided to down tools.

Just as the July tax season commences, the Public Servants Association (PSA) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) will embark on industrial action, following a deadlock in wage discussions.

Negotiations started in January with the central demand being an employee salary adjustment using the CPI of 5% + 7%, across the board.

According to Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi, the employer was not willing to budge and a dispute was declared to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

Workers embarked on a full-blown strike in May and SARS returned with a counter-offer of 1.3%.

The union rejected this offer and recommenced the strike from today.

SARS has reneged on the last signed wage agreement. They were supposed to have implemented a 6.2% increase and they implemented a portion. SARS owes our workers from the last wage agreement. Based on that and the cost of living currently, our members feel this increment is justifiable.

Lwazi Nkolonzi, Nehawu spokesperson

The unions feel their wage demands are a reasonable increase in light of the socio-economic conditions that their members faced.

This comes as South Africans across the board struggled with soaring household expenses, including the sharp rise in fuel.

Nkolonzi said the revenue service needs to come to the table with a concrete solution.

Imagine offering workers something way below the inflation rate currently. 1.3% is an insult to workers who have worked hard and made SARS the institution [it is] today. In the last financial year, they made a profit of R1.5 trillion. SARS is offering them what we believe is an insult.

Lwazi Nkolonzi, Nehawu spokesperson

While SARS has asked taxpayers to use their online platform, the current strike action will most likely disrupt tax collection services.

This will be a major setback for the agency, which had a surplus of R16.7 billion in the 2021/2022 financial year and raised the tax collection to R1.5 trillion.

Our negotiators are negotiating something that is tangible. But SARS is not willing to do that. The 1.3% they're currently offering at an inflation rate that stands close to 6% is something unexplainable from our side.

Lwazi Nkolonzi, Nehawu spokesperson

Scroll up to listen to the audio.




