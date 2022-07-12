Nehawu: SARS' 1.3% wage offer is an insult
-The PSA and Nehawu have embarked on indefinite strike action
-Unions are demanding a wage increase of 5% + 7% CPI, but management has rejected this
-Unions believe their demands are justified against the backdrop of worker's economic struggles
Taxpayers may be faced with delays during the current tax season, as the South African Revenue Service (SARS) workers have decided to down tools.
Just as the July tax season commences, the Public Servants Association (PSA) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) will embark on industrial action, following a deadlock in wage discussions.
Negotiations started in January with the central demand being an employee salary adjustment using the CPI of 5% + 7%, across the board.
According to Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi, the employer was not willing to budge and a dispute was declared to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.
Workers embarked on a full-blown strike in May and SARS returned with a counter-offer of 1.3%.
The union rejected this offer and recommenced the strike from today.
SARS has reneged on the last signed wage agreement. They were supposed to have implemented a 6.2% increase and they implemented a portion. SARS owes our workers from the last wage agreement. Based on that and the cost of living currently, our members feel this increment is justifiable.Lwazi Nkolonzi, Nehawu spokesperson
The unions feel their wage demands are a reasonable increase in light of the socio-economic conditions that their members faced.
This comes as South Africans across the board struggled with soaring household expenses, including the sharp rise in fuel.
Nkolonzi said the revenue service needs to come to the table with a concrete solution.
Imagine offering workers something way below the inflation rate currently. 1.3% is an insult to workers who have worked hard and made SARS the institution [it is] today. In the last financial year, they made a profit of R1.5 trillion. SARS is offering them what we believe is an insult.Lwazi Nkolonzi, Nehawu spokesperson
While SARS has asked taxpayers to use their online platform, the current strike action will most likely disrupt tax collection services.
This will be a major setback for the agency, which had a surplus of R16.7 billion in the 2021/2022 financial year and raised the tax collection to R1.5 trillion.
Our negotiators are negotiating something that is tangible. But SARS is not willing to do that. The 1.3% they're currently offering at an inflation rate that stands close to 6% is something unexplainable from our side.Lwazi Nkolonzi, Nehawu spokesperson
Scroll up to listen to the audio.
More from Local
Advocate Malesela Teffo withdraws as counsel in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
He said he could not take the harassment he was receiving from the State and the court.Read More
SAPU calls out Cele for shifting focus following tattoo comments
Lester Kiewit speaks to Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson at South African Police Union, about Minister of Police Bheki Cele's comments on officers with tattoos.Read More
R12 million paid out to Khoi and San by Rooibos industry in historic move
South Africa requires all who trade in indigenous biological resources to share benefits with traditional knowledge holders fairlyRead More
Alcohol advertising should only happen at point of sale: Lobbyists
Lester Kiewit speaks to Terri-Liza Fortein from the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance about changing the legal drinking age.Read More
DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable'
Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision.Read More
Switched on: SA's power woes can be over using this 10-point plan says CPT Mayor
The City of Cape Town has published a 10-point plan it says could end load shedding.Read More
Nehawu to down tools after wage negotiations with SARS deadlock
The Union has rejected the employer's offer of a 1.39% pay hike saying it's an insult to its members who helped SARS exceed its collection target in the previous year.Read More
Potty about penguins? Giddy over gannets? SANCCOB has got just the job for you
Seabird rescue group Sanccob has 3 unpaid internships available for its Chick Rearing Unit and Penguin Nursery unit.Read More
Spate of SA's tavern shootings were organised: Expert
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, a researcher at Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.Read More
Springboks coach Nienaber makes 11 changes for series decider against Wales
Nienaber named a new-look backline featuring the versatile Damian Willemse at fullback, with Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi back on the wings, while the regular centre pairing of Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am will again partner up in the midfield.Read More