Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023
Formula One (F1) could be heading to Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit as soon as 2023 for the South African Grand Prix, according to reports.
This should delight F1 petrol heads who have been revving their engines in the hopes to see their favorite race cars on a local track.
As one of the world's biggest global sports, Africa is currently the only continent that does not have a race on the current F1 schedule.
Its arrival will be a momentous fuel to the country's economy, which public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport Sasha Martinengo likens to the impact of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
In terms of tourism, in terms of the economy - it is massive! It's like having a World Cup final every single year and, if rumours are to be believed, perhaps, for the next five years.Sasha Martinengo, Public relations officer and presenter - Viglietti Motors and Superpsort
One of the only major concerns, however, would be the price for the tickets, which would cost fans R8,000 - R12,000 if they attended a game in Barcelona, something Martinengo hypothesises F1 is currently negotiating with the parties involved.
I think this is some of the negotiations that are going on and, maybe, this we don't have an announcement as yet, in terms of the major sponsor, together with Kyalami, together with Formula 1, and the FIA, to try find out a way to subsidise and ensure that it is affordable. But, having said that, it's not going to be cheap.Sasha Martinengo, Public relations officer and presenter - Viglietti Motors and Superpsort
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023
