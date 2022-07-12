DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable'





Following the decision from the National Assembly speaker not to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the theft on the president's Phala Phala farm, the Democratic Alliance is considering legal options to address this.

Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision.

Steenhuisen had requested the establishment of this committee to investigate the February 2020 incident at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in Limpopo, and said it is unfathomable that the request was refused.

While there is a criminal investigation into the matter, this committee would ensure the accountability side of the matter according to Steenhuisen, as is the responsibility of Parliament.

I definitely get the sense that instead of putting Parliament and the people of South Africa first, once again the speaker is putting the ANC and the president’s interests ahead of those of accountability and transparency and no lessons clearly learned from Zondo commission. John Steenhuisen, DA leader

