R12 million paid out to Khoi and San by Rooibos industry in historic move
In a historic move, the multi-million rand Rooibos industry has made its first payout to the National Khoi and San Council and the South African San Council.
The benefit-sharing funds form part of an Access and Benefit-sharing (ABS) agreement that was signed between the parties in 2019.
As a signatory to the Nagoya Protocol, South Africa requires all who trade in indigenous biological resources, such as Rooibos, to share benefits with traditional knowledge holders in a fair and equitable way.
The aim of benefit-sharing funds is to contribute to poverty reduction, food security, social development and biodiversity conservation, which the industry remains fully committed to.Martin Bergh, Chairperson - South African Rooibos Council (SARC)
The agreement ensures that the Rooibos industry, represented by SARC, will pay out 1.5% of the farm gate price of Rooibos into a trust annually.
The Rooibos ABS agreement is a first-of-its-kind in the world.
In 2014 the Khoi and San were recognised by the South African government as the rightful traditional knowledge holders of Rooibos.
