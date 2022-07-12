R12 million paid out to Khoi and San by Rooibos industry in historic move





© Marek Uliasz/123rf.com

In a historic move, the multi-million rand Rooibos industry has made its first payout to the National Khoi and San Council and the South African San Council.

The benefit-sharing funds form part of an Access and Benefit-sharing (ABS) agreement that was signed between the parties in 2019.

As a signatory to the Nagoya Protocol, South Africa requires all who trade in indigenous biological resources, such as Rooibos, to share benefits with traditional knowledge holders in a fair and equitable way.

The aim of benefit-sharing funds is to contribute to poverty reduction, food security, social development and biodiversity conservation, which the industry remains fully committed to. Martin Bergh, Chairperson - South African Rooibos Council (SARC)

The agreement ensures that the Rooibos industry, represented by SARC, will pay out 1.5% of the farm gate price of Rooibos into a trust annually.

The Rooibos ABS agreement is a first-of-its-kind in the world.

In 2014 the Khoi and San were recognised by the South African government as the rightful traditional knowledge holders of Rooibos.

RELATED: SA's Rooibos tea gets historic EU protection, joining the likes of Champagne