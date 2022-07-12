'With SA's level of crisis the NPC is needed, can make a difference'





Most South Africans would back the recent call to declare an "energy emergency" which came from the National Planning Commission (NPC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that government will announce a plans in the coming days on how it intends to "achieve much faster progress" in tackling load shedding.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that government will announce a plans in the coming days on how it intends to "achieve much faster progress" in tackling load shedding.

Urging action is all good and well says The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield, but how effective is the NPC actually?

"It drew up the National Development Plan (NDP) about a decade ago - some of South Africa's smartest people overseen by Trevor Manuel set some really ambitious goals... their big goal was that by 2030 the country was going to be a better place... but later it became little more than a footnote..."

The Commission says the declaration of an energy emergency is required to override some of the red tape holding back new generation capacity.

Its proposed measures include the removal of the 100MW ceiling for self-generation, widely welcomed when it was announced in August last year.

NPC Media Statement Proposing Urgent Measures To End Loadshedding Crisishttps://t.co/J2iH0fGCd2 pic.twitter.com/TPKp4koclr — NPC (@NPC_RSA) July 6, 2022

Whitfield interviews Professor Mark Swilling who was appointed Commissioner last December.

Prof. Swilling is the Co-Director of the Centre for Sustainability Transition (CST) at Stellenbosch University.

We get to issues, like the statement you referred to that was issued last week. Prof. Mark Swilling, Commissioner - National Planning Commission

I think what unites the Commission and the Commissioners this time round, is very much implementation... There are a lot of plans and a lot of policies but, as we all know, there has been a challenge with implementation... We've decided to take that on. Prof. Mark Swilling, Commissioner - National Planning Commission

Swilling says the role of the NPC is to define a long-term mission, that long-term unifying goal that every country needs.

He acknowleges that while the Commission originally did play that role, implementation has remained a challenge and its mandate has to be renewed.

That means working out what kind of partnerships work, how much money do you need, how do you build a capable state, how do you make sure that different stakeholders in society have a role... Those are the kinds of discussions we're having. Prof. Mark Swilling, Commissioner - National Planning Commission

There are new conditions such as the pandemic, the geo-political challenges we face globally, such as the energy crisis that we're facing now. Prof. Mark Swilling, Commissioner - National Planning Commission

He notes that the NPC is not a lobby group but one set up within the Presidency as an advisory group.

We're also relatively independent... we have our own views and research institutes, and we have a lot of convening power. We can convene a multiplicity of different stakeholders to address specific challenges... like the energy crisis. Prof. Mark Swilling, Commissioner - National Planning Commission

Whitfield is still skeptical about the Commission being the right vehicle for South Africa with its multiplicity of crises right now.

If the NPC did not exist right now, one would have to be set up Swilling retorts.

A country with our level of crisis needs a long-term perspective, needs a goal... We need an authoritative body, a statutory body that can't just be dismantled at political whim that is able to think together and articulate these perspectives, but also advise on the short-term... Prof. Mark Swilling, Commissioner - National Planning Commission

