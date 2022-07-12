NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Advocate Malesela Teffo withdraws as counsel in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial He said he could not take the harassment he was receiving from the State and the court. 12 July 2022 4:04 PM
SAPU calls out Cele for shifting focus following tattoo comments Lester Kiewit speaks to Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson at South African Police Union, about Minister of Police Bheki Cel... 12 July 2022 3:06 PM
R12 million paid out to Khoi and San by Rooibos industry in historic move South Africa requires all who trade in indigenous biological resources to share benefits with traditional knowledge holders fairly 12 July 2022 2:35 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis. 12 July 2022 2:05 PM
DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable' Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision. 12 July 2022 1:49 PM
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution. 11 July 2022 2:24 PM
View all Politics
Nehawu to down tools after wage negotiations with SARS deadlock The Union has rejected the employer's offer of a 1.39% pay hike saying it's an insult to its members who helped SARS exceed its co... 12 July 2022 1:07 PM
Rand weakens to beyond R17 against the Dollar amid fears of a U.S recession Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB about the rand depreciating to its weakest level since Septe... 11 July 2022 8:42 PM
Pravin Gordhan's decision on SAA-Takatso deal to be made public by court order Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton, editor-at-large at Fin24. 11 July 2022 8:42 PM
View all Business
Franschhoek Bastille Festival makes a comeback this weekend Darielle Robertson, Bastille Festival Organiser, speaks to Pippa about the upcoming event. 12 July 2022 5:40 PM
Better parenting starts with inner emotional work, says parenting group Pippa Hudson interviews Clare Emms, Consciously Connected co-founder, about the benefits of conscious parenting. 12 July 2022 4:46 PM
Playbox allows South Africans to learn skills from celebrities Bongani Bingwa speaks to co-founders of Playbox, Mark Levy and Natasha Fracchiolla, about the new online platform - which will all... 12 July 2022 10:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss... 12 July 2022 1:56 PM
Springboks coach Nienaber makes 11 changes for series decider against Wales Nienaber named a new-look backline featuring the versatile Damian Willemse at fullback, with Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi ba... 12 July 2022 11:36 AM
View all Sport
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project. 8 July 2022 4:03 PM
View all Entertainment
The Sri Lankan protests explained Refilwe Moloto speaks to a journalist and economic research analyst in Sri Lanka, Shiran Illanperuma, about the protest action ha... 12 July 2022 9:53 AM
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish. 9 July 2022 5:51 PM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. 11 July 2022 11:25 AM
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions. 8 July 2022 9:54 AM
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago

12 July 2022 4:25 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
NASA
James Webb Telescope

Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb space telescope.
Nasa logo

NASA's James Webb telescope has recently shown us what the universe looked like over 13 billion years ago.

This is something that has been long awaited. This is just the start.

Carl Lindemann - Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa

The telescope is the most powerful telescope ever sent into space to date.

What was amazing was not only did we discover the universe was not what we thought it was, it was stranger than we could ever imagine before.

Carl Lindemann - Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa

The image, viewed many times on Twitter, has gotten people making memes of it.

Listen to the audio for more.




12 July 2022 4:25 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
NASA
James Webb Telescope

More from World

The Sri Lankan protests explained

12 July 2022 9:53 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to a journalist and economic research analyst in Sri Lanka, Shiran Illanperuma, about the protest action happening in Sri Lanka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills

11 July 2022 1:04 PM

[WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option

9 July 2022 5:51 PM

As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black death: German organisation 'uncovers' the cause of the infectious disease

8 July 2022 12:34 PM

John Maytham speaks to a German biochemist, Johannes Krause, about their research into the black death pandemic from 1346 to 1353.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst

8 July 2022 11:09 AM

Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney

8 July 2022 9:54 AM

Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation?

8 July 2022 8:55 AM

Refilwe speaks to Simon Usherwood, a professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK, about Boris Johnson's resignation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers'

7 July 2022 10:39 PM

Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Unless Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin' – Chechen parliament speaker

7 July 2022 4:17 PM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boris Johnson resigns as leader of UK Conservative Party

7 July 2022 2:47 PM

Johnson's resignation follows a number of resignations this week from his top team in protest of his leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre

11 July 2022 9:45 AM

Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theatre Foundation after nine years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music

8 July 2022 4:03 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellies choir scores over 1 million views on YouTube for Greatest Showman cover

7 July 2022 2:52 PM

The video has been watched 1, 191,854 times since being uploaded in October last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk

7 July 2022 11:02 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender?

4 July 2022 2:42 PM

Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siba Mtongana on building her food empire

4 July 2022 1:36 PM

In the Chair with Lester Kiewit is South African celebrity chef, author and entrepreneur Siba Mtongana

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer'

4 July 2022 9:54 AM

Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ford and Izobell: Entertainment legends launch new theatre space on Long Street

4 July 2022 8:59 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to musician Alistair Izobell about the opening of the Wave Theatre Cafe on Long Street this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adventurer and explorer Riaan Manser shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk

30 June 2022 1:02 PM

Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Riaan's curated playlist of music that tells the story of his life journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fans bid a sad 'totsiens' to scrapped Afrikaans panel show Tussen Ons

30 June 2022 10:07 AM

After four years on local channel Kyknet, the all-female panel show Tussen Ons (Between Us) is coming to an end.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Western Cape ports to get a R16.1 billion infrastructure upgrade

Business Local

Phoenix a year after the July riots: who will help the victims?

Local

Spate of SA's tavern shootings were organised: Expert

Local

Nehawu: SARS' 1.3% wage offer is an insult

Local

Advocate Malesela Teffo withdraws as counsel in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Local

EWN Highlights

Sars ‘still open’ to wage talks with striking workers

12 July 2022 5:21 PM

Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry: Defence questions expert’s expertise

12 July 2022 5:07 PM

Health experts call for education around umbilical cord blood collection

12 July 2022 4:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA