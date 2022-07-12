NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago





NASA's James Webb telescope has recently shown us what the universe looked like over 13 billion years ago.

This is something that has been long awaited. This is just the start. Carl Lindemann - Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa

The telescope is the most powerful telescope ever sent into space to date.

What was amazing was not only did we discover the universe was not what we thought it was, it was stranger than we could ever imagine before. Carl Lindemann - Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa

The image, viewed many times on Twitter, has gotten people making memes of it.

