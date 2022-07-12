Better parenting starts with inner emotional work, says parenting group
Consciously Connected is a group of professionals that encourage evidence-based solutions to practical parenting challenges.
Pippa Hudson interviews Clare Emms, Consciously Connected co-founder, about the benefits of conscious parenting.
Emms says while it’s impossible to be aware all the time, conscious parenting is about steering clear of reactive interactions with your children.
It’s so much more than the little things, it’s just trying to be more intentional as much as we can but its impossible to be conscious all the time.Clare Emms, Co-founder - Consciously Connected
Emms says self-introspection can go a long way in becoming better and more mindful about raising children.
Doing that inner work, sitting with the anger, understanding why it's there and realising it’s mine...Clare Emms, Co-founder - Consciously Connected
The group will be hosting a free online parenting event from 14 to 17 July, sign up here.
Listen to audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_161949002_portrait-of-african-american-father-fist-bumping-smiling-son-while-doing-homework-together-at-home.html
More from Lifestyle
Franschhoek Bastille Festival makes a comeback this weekend
Darielle Robertson, Bastille Festival Organiser, speaks to Pippa about the upcoming event.Read More
Playbox allows South Africans to learn skills from celebrities
Bongani Bingwa speaks to co-founders of Playbox, Mark Levy and Natasha Fracchiolla, about the new online platform - which will allow people to watch 10-minute online lessons taught by South Africa's greatest trailblazers.Read More
Simone Biles mistaken for a 12-year-old and given a colouring book goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
This trolley inverter might just be the answer to all your loadshedding problems
Bruce Whitfield speaks to journalist Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios.Read More
'How to Ruin Christmas' actor Busisiwe Lurayi passes away
In the statement, it is said that Lurayi was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel.Read More
How to keep your pension plans intact
Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray.Read More
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre
Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theatre Foundation after nine years.Read More
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option
As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish.Read More
[WATCH] Viral travel hack shows how to keep plane seats next to you free!
TikToker Mike Davis has shared a unique and rather off-putting way to keep fellow passengers from sitting next to you on a plane.Read More