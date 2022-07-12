Better parenting starts with inner emotional work, says parenting group





Consciously Connected is a group of professionals that encourage evidence-based solutions to practical parenting challenges.

Pippa Hudson interviews Clare Emms, Consciously Connected co-founder, about the benefits of conscious parenting.

Emms says while it’s impossible to be aware all the time, conscious parenting is about steering clear of reactive interactions with your children.

It’s so much more than the little things, it’s just trying to be more intentional as much as we can but its impossible to be conscious all the time. Clare Emms, Co-founder - Consciously Connected

Emms says self-introspection can go a long way in becoming better and more mindful about raising children.

Doing that inner work, sitting with the anger, understanding why it's there and realising it’s mine... Clare Emms, Co-founder - Consciously Connected

The group will be hosting a free online parenting event from 14 to 17 July, sign up here.

