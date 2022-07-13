[LATEST PICS] The winds of change: Mostert's Mill restoration project update
A little over two years since it suffered significant damage in the Table Mountain fires, Mostert's Mill in Mowbray is on its way to being restored to its former glory.
The mill, which at over 200 years old was the last remaining windmill still working in Africa, was all but destroyed by the blaze in April 2021.
But following an appeal, the FOMM (Friends of Mostert's Mill) were able to raise enough money locally and overseas to begin the process of restoration.
The entire project is estimated to cost in the region of R3 million.
The below images are courtesy of Andy Selfe of Friends of Mostert's Mill
"The framework of the thatched cap of Mostert's Mill is taking shape! Nolan Hendricks of JNA Thatchers is in charge of the team of carpenters and their assistants and they hope to be finished with the framework tomorrow...We also discussed the sprinklers which will be similar to those which they have installed at Soetmelksvlei where we are busy building a water-mill" wrote Selfe on his Facebook page.
RELATED: Descendant of Mostert’s Mill family devastated after blaze destroys landmark
For a detailed update on the restoration project, click here
RELATED: Mostert's Mill restoration completion set for 2023 on anniversary of fire
