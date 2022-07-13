To fix or to buy? What to do when your car starts giving you problems





It is believed that people get attached to their cars as they take them from from A to B, but what happens when the car starts to age?

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to the managing editor at Double Apex, Sudhir Matai, about whether to fix or buy a new car when the old one starts to give you problems.

Matai says when you are planning to keep your car, you need to ensure that it is regularly serviced to keep it in a good condition.

He added that when buying or downgrading to another vehicle, always opt for a smaller car with a low mileage.

Get your car serviced regularly, if you keep doing that, you end up in a space where your car remains in good running condition and you don't even notice a big expense. Sudhir Matai, managing editor - Double Apex

Maybe get out of your bigger fancy SUV into a smaller hatchback or smaller SUV, second hand or a car with a lower mileage. Sudhir Matai, managing editor - Double Apex

