Franschhoek Bastille Festival makes a comeback this weekend
- Bastille Festival to be held this weekend in Franschhoek
- It's the first time it's being held since the pandemic hit
While Thursday marks the French national Bastille Day. Franschhoek will be hosting its annual Bastille Festival this weekend.
This day is celebrated to mark the start of the French Revolution.
The beauty of the farms that were set up in the day, is that a lot of those Cape-Dutch farm houses are still on the farms today.Darielle Robertson - Bastille Festival Organiser
The event takes over most of the main road of the village in Franschhoek.
What we do in Franschhoek to celebrate our French heritage, we take one of the biggest festivals in France and we set it here in Franschhoek. It's a town-wide celebration.Darielle Robertson - Bastille Festival organiser
Visitors can expect wine, food and hospitality. Also street food offerings will be on the menu like croissants, and baguettes just to name a few.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140570595_franschhoek-western-cape-south-africa-dec-2019-tourist-shop-in-the-main-street-of-franschhoek-a-popu.html?term=franschhoek&vti=lpf316dadf5qk0b6kj-1-63
