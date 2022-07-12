Streaming issues? Report here
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion

12 July 2022 5:01 PM
by Cato Louw
Tags:
Rugby
Springbok
Wales
DHL Stadium
Eben Eztebeth

After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps.

CAPE TOWN - He looks like a modern-day gladiator, he plays like there’s no tomorrow and he has (arguably) overtaken former Springbok lock, Bakkies Botha as rugby’s new ‘Enforcer’ - Eben Etzebeth will become the youngest Springbok centurion this weekend in the third and final test match against Wales at DHL Stadium, Cape Town.

After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. He becomes the seventh player to reach this milestone, joining Victor Matfield, Bryan Habana, Tendai Mtawarira, John Smit, Jean de Villiers and Percy Montgomery.

The 30-year-old lock, who was born and raised in Cape Town, made his Springbok debut in June 2012 against England. It was a big year for Etzebeth, as only a couple of months before that on 25 February, he made his Super Rugby debut for the Stormers as well.

Since then, the burly lock raked up 61 caps for the Cape Town-based franchise before leaving for France in 2019 where he joined Top 14 side, Toulon.

Internationally, he is one of the best in his position, he is known for his pure strength and physicality as well as his confrontational, don’t-mess-with-me-or-my-teammates playing style.

According to a Rugby Pass article, Etzebeth ‘claims to be able to bench press over 135kg and even perform incline dumbbell chest presses with 60kg weights’ - adding to his reputation as the hard-hitting enforcer of the rugby world.

Etzebeth, who will be joining the Sharks in Durban next season, has played in two World Cups, and has also had the privilege of captaining the Boks in 2017, with that establishing himself as one of the leaders and stalwarts of the group. Now, he can add centurion to his CV.

As rugby is a team sport, Etzebeth will be putting his personal achievements to one side (for now) as the team focus on getting a win in the third and final test against Wales and therefore ensuring a series victory on home soil.

Teammate, Bongi Mbonambi will also be reaching a personal milestone on Saturday as he runs out for his 50th test cap.

Both Etzebeth and Mbonambi are players who don’t back down from a challenge, modern-day gladiators indeed.

With that in mind, there’s only one famous movie line that springs to mind when watching them play: “Are you not entertained?”


This article first appeared on EWN : Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion




