Advocate Malesela Teffo withdraws as counsel in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
PRETORIA - In a dramatic twist, Advocate Malesela Teffo has told the court he is withdrawing as counsel of accused one to four in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
He said he could not take the harassment he was receiving from the State and the court.
Teffo will return to his role as watching brief on behalf of the Meyiwa family.
Earlier on Tuesday, he had brought forward a letter written by accused number three regarding the “inhumane” living conditions at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services.
Right after leading questioning of his client Mthobisi Mncube on the unbearable living conditions, Teffo dropped a bombshell in the High Court that he was withdrawing from the case.
He has dropped the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s name among those who would like the five accused to take fall for Meyiwa’s murder.
Teffo alleges that Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela is also part of the cabal that wants him removed from this case.
He will continue as a watching brief in the case 375 matter where Kelly Khumalo, her mother Gladness and sister Zandi are among the accused.
This article first appeared on EWN : Advocate Malesela Teffo withdraws as counsel in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
