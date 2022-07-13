Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury

13 July 2022 6:20 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Corruption
South Africa
#StateCapture
Grey list

John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details.

South Africa can survive the danger of being added to a grey list of countries deemed to have insufficient measures in place to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

This is according to the National Treasury's acting director-general, Ismail Momoniat.

Syria and Myanmar are some of the countries added to the grey list following poor measures to fight financial corruption.

Momoniat tells 702's John Perlman that despite poor efforts in dealing with financial corruption, the government can still make strides in fighting off the grey list.

The acting director-general claims that state capture also contributed to losing the battle to hold officials accountable with corruption.

It is not just an issue that we are weak on money laundering, but we are generally weak in dealing with any financial crimes or corruption.

Ismail Momoniat, acting director-general - National Treasury

If we can demonstrate that we have started to make progress and made steps that we are trying to avoid getting off the grey list, I am confident that political will is there compared to 2015 to 2016, and it is up to us as officials to make it work.

Ismail Momoniat, acting director-general - National Treasury

It doesn’t deter the fact that SA’s anti-money laundering system is not up to par and there is no doubt that’s the result of state capture where many of our institutions were literally crippled or paralysed and not allowed to function, especially in the criminal justice sector.

Ishmail Momoniat, Acting director-general - National Treasury

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury




