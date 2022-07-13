Streaming issues? Report here
Tavern-related murders are increasing, but are they related?

13 July 2022 9:30 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Mass shooting
police investigations
civil unrest
Tavern shootings
mass panic

Africa Melane was joined by policing expert Eldered de Klerk to talk about the recent tavern shootings and if they're somehow related. 

There have currently been no arrests for the tavern massacre in Nomzamo Park which has now seen 16 people losing their lives in the mass shooting.

Though it is speculated that five men entered the tavern with rifles, there is still no clear description of the transportation they used, the number plate of the transport, or when they entered the tavern and there is no surveillance footage of the shooting.

The tavern shooting happens on the back of tavern shootings in Pietermaritzburg and Mamelodi, and the bizarre deaths of 21 teenagers in a tavern in East London late last month.

As the number of tavern-related murders increases, this has prompted speculation as to whether or not these shootings are related.

These seemingly random massacres have sparked concern for policing expert Eldered de Klerk who argues that the regularity of these shootings, the people targeted and the nature of these incidents is alarming.

De Klerk has also wondered if they are an extension to the 2021 July unrests which he says saw a systematic effort from civilians to discredit the state and its institutions as well as its capabilities and responses.

However, without any clear leads or suspects, it will be difficult to say for sure if these shootings are related to each other directly, partially or at all due to the state's challenges with capable forensic and ballistic laboratories.

Though theories will not be able to be verified until there is a sufficient amount of evidence that can connect them together, or not, De Klerk says that the public needs to work with the state to support police investigations as they may not be able to crack these cases on their own.

In the long run we, the public, need more than just reassuring messages. We need the criminal justice, all of the state, and all of society, to actually say that will work collectively together on this because there's no way the police are going to even begin to resolve this on their own. So, we don't know [if] this is the clear message. We do know that it requires all of us.

Eldered de Klerk, Policing expert

Listen to the full interview below.


This article first appeared on 702 : Tavern-related murders are increasing, but are they related?




