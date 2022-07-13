Tavern attacks could be part of more sinister plot, says researcher
Following the two mass shootings at taverns over the weekend, on Monday yet another tavern became a crime scene as a 33-year-old man was shot and killed.
With multiple people killed over the last few days in tavern shootings it raises the question of what the motive is and whether these organised attacks or part of something bigger.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to senior research fellow and director at Africa Asia Dialogues Thembisa Fakude about whether these attacks could be part of a plot to destabalise the country.
In all these cases, there has been no clear motive linked to theft or aggression from drinking, as there seems to be a clear pattern of the assailants coming in, firing shots and leaving.
Fakude believes that it is highly unlikely that this is just a coincidence and that it cannot be dismissed without a deep investigation into the motive and cause of the attacks.
If you look at the distance between these places and the precision in which these attacks have been conducted [it] suggests, to me at least, that there is something really sinister going on and we need some answers.Thembisa Fakude, senior research fellow and director at Africa Asia Dialogues
Fakude said it seems clear there is a greater level of organisation in these cases than just random killings and believes its highly likely that there is a link between what is happening now and what happened in July last year.
He also hopes that security and intelligence agencies are giving these shootings the attention they deserve and not dismissing the possibility of an external force influencing these attacks.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
