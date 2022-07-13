Could your pet pooch be a blood donor hero? (yes, animals can donate blood too!)





As Mandela Day approaches on 18 July, lots of us are thinking of ways we can spend our 67 minutes giving back.

One of them, is to give blood, and the Western Cape Blood Service has a number of donation sites where we can help save a life.

But did you know, that as well as being our best friends and loyal companions, our cats and dogs can also be lifesavers too?

Just as there is a need for human blood donors to help keep blood banks full, our furry friends can also come to the rescue when a fellow-creature is in need.

The Tygerberg Animal Hospital (TAH) is the only veterinary blood bank in the Western Cape, and it takes blood donations from healthy cats and dogs.

TAH says transfusions are most often needed when an animal has sustained severe injuries resulting from, for example, being hit by a car, and is losing blood at a fast rate.

Other instances might be when the animal has swallowed rat poison or has contracted tick bite fever?

So how can your pet become a donor?

Well, the Western Cape Blood Service lays out the criteria for animal donors on its website as follows:

The requirements for dogs to become a blood donor are:

1. Be between 1 – 6 years old.

2. Weigh more than 25kg.

3. Be healthy and maintain a healthy weight.

4. Have a calm temperament.

5. Haven’t received any blood transfusions.

6. All vaccinations, deworming, tick and flea treatment up to date.

7. Not be on any chronic medication.

Requirements for a cat to become a blood donor are:

1. Be between the age of 1 – 8 years old.

2. Weigh a minimum of 4kg and maintain a healthy weight.

3. Must be FIV and FeLV negative.

4. Not suffering from any chronic disease.

5. Have a calm temperament.

Both cats and dogs can donate blood every 3 months.

To find out more, contact the Tygerberg Animal Hospital Animal Blood Bank

