Free MyCiti shuttle for fans heading to Bokke v Wales Saturday clash
All eyes will be on the action at the DHL Stadium in Green Point this Saturday as the world champion Springboks take on Wales in the series decider.
With all national Covid restrictions on gatherings now lifted, the stadium is expected to be at full capacity with a crowd of about 60, 000.
With that in mind, and parking limited, the City of Cape Town is encouraging fans to make use of a park and ride system as well as the Fan Walk to get to the stadium.
The City of Cape Town is availing a free MyCiTi shuttle service for ticket holders to travel to the DHL Stadium.
We would like to encourage rugby fans to find parking in the CBD, away from the stadium, and take the MyCiTi to the DHL stadium.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
Free shuttle service
Buses will depart from the Civic Centre and Thibault Square MyCiTi stations from 13:30 on Saturday.
An event shuttle will also operate between the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and the stadium.
The last return bus will leave the Stadium station at 22:00.
Fan Walk
Another option for fans is to "show the Cape Town gees in the streets", says Alderman JP Smith, is by taking the Fan Walk to the stadium.
We will be deploying City services to mitigate any traffic congestion, secure the Fan Walk and ensure a safe environment before and after the game.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
The Fan Walk will be activated from around 1pm before the stadium gates open at 2pm
The Fan Walk extends from the City Centre along Waterkant Street, over the pedestrian bridge at Buitengracht, and along Somerset Road, through the underpass at Green Point Circle to the stadium gates.
Click here for the list of road closures
Source : Twitter/@Springboks.
