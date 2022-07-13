[WATCH] Incredible time-lapse video of iconic Tutu and Madiba murals resoration





City of Cape Town. © petertt/123rf.com

Check out this incredible time-lapse video of last month's restoration of the iconic Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu murals at the Civic Centre.

The 12-foot high images of Tutu and Madiba were removed for a revamp at the start of June.

The image of Madiba was based on a photograph by Matthew Willman and the image of Archbishop Tutu draws on a photograph by Andrew Zuckerman.

The restoration project was completed at the end of last month, with Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis calling it 'symbolic of the hope we aim to restore to our City'.

