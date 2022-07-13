How does immigration contribute to society?





Immigration is a topic that can divide a nation, as immigrants are seen as an economic threat by some.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to labour migration specialist for Eastern and Southern Africa at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) - Theo Sparreboom, and senior researcher with the African Centre for Migration and Society at Wits Prof Loren Landau about how immigration benefits society.

According to Sparreboom, despite the negative association people often have with immigrants, migrant workers have been shown to have a positive impact on the economy and there are benefits to this type of migration.

In the case of South Africa, it has been shown repeatedly, the positive economic impacts that can be generated by migrant workers. Theo Sparreboom - labour migration specialist at the International Labour Organisation (ILO)

According to Landau, as a society, we need to reevaluate how we treat immigrants and why, and he believes that if someone is living as a part of a community they should be treated as a part of it, and not be met with hostility or their safety put at risk.

The question is, when we think about international migration, why should someone coming from Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, not be considered part of our community? Is it because there’s a boundary that was put down there by colonialists a few hundred years ago? What differs them from us? Loren Landau, senior researcher with the African Centre for Migration and Society

When looking at immigrants across the world, there tends to be a greater level of acceptance if the person who immigrated has done something exceptional.

Those immigrants are recognised and even celebrated, but those actions are not seen the same way if the migrant lives a more mundane life. This can create an impossible standard for immigrants to be accepted, rather than accepting them on the basis of their humanity and being a part of a community.

While there are economic advantages to immigration that can be recognised, beyond that it is important to look at someone who has immigrated not just as a migrant, but as a person and a member of society.

