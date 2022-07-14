Wheel-y want to win! Mitchells Plain speed skaters in Gauteng for championships





Eleven young speed skaters from Mitchells Plain have arrived in Gauteng to take part in this weekend's National Roller Skating Championship in Hammanskraal.

It's the first time the Cape Town Speed Skating Club will be competing at the national event.

Led by pro skater and club Chairman Jerome Hudson, a win for the young hopefuls would set them on track to take part in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The mixed team is made up young people aged between 8 and 20 who come from Lentegeur.

Check out the video of the team in practice below:

