Are you a secret millionaire? R3 million winning ticket bought in WC unclaimed
Have you checked your Lotto ticket for last Saturday's (9 July) draw?
Even if you have, maybe check it again, because the R3 390 180.20 prize has yet to be claimed.
Ithuba says the R20 winning ticket was purchased at the Shoprite Checkers in Vredenburg, Western Cape.
The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus 2 draw on Saturday are: 13, 21, 31, 32, 39, 46 #B: 40
#DrawResults for 09/07/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 9, 2022
#LOTTO: 06, 24, 29, 35, 41, 44#B: 49
#LOTTOPLUS1: 03, 11, 21, 30, 39, 45#B: 24#LOTTOPLUS2: 13, 21, 31, 32, 39, 46#B: 40 pic.twitter.com/8aByoZ0TDv
RELATED: Winning Lotto ticket worth R23 million still unclaimed
RELATED: R46 million lotto win for US woman who discovered ticket in her junk folder
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
More from Local
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling
"The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!"Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC
Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back on its feet.Read More
How does immigration contribute to society?
Refilwe Moloto spoke to labour migration specialist for Eastern and Southern Africa at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) - Theo Sparreboom, and senior researcher with the African Centre for Migration and Society at Wits Prof Loren Landau about how immigration benefits society.Read More
Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!
July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm.Read More
Delft mom of four shot dead, suspects still at large
Police have confirmed that the unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.Read More
[WATCH] Incredible time-lapse video of iconic Tutu and Madiba murals resoration
The City of Cape Town recently completed the restoration of the Civic Centre’s iconic Mandela and Tutu window murals.Read More
Free MyCiti shuttle for fans heading to Bokke v Wales Saturday clash
With gathering restrictions lifted, the showdown at the stadium between SA and Wales is expected to reach full capacity.Read More
Could your pet pooch be a blood donor hero? (yes, animals can donate blood too!)
Did you know, that like humans, dogs and cats can donate blood every three months - four times a year.Read More
[LATEST PICS] The winds of change: Mostert's Mill restoration project update
The famous mill was ravaged when a wildfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain National Park in April last year.Read More