Are you a secret millionaire? R3 million winning ticket bought in WC unclaimed





Have you checked your Lotto ticket for last Saturday's (9 July) draw?

Even if you have, maybe check it again, because the R3 390 180.20 prize has yet to be claimed.

Ithuba says the R20 winning ticket was purchased at the Shoprite Checkers in Vredenburg, Western Cape.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus 2 draw on Saturday are: 13, 21, 31, 32, 39, 46 #B: 40

