Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
An overview and the latest on the happenings in Ukraine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 16:43
What is the latest on the Gupta's
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
The final list of candidates to replace Boris Johnson
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 17:20
Jakes Gerwel Technical school, founded on community and employer collaboration, offers the youth a way out.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Albert Mocke - School Principal at Jakes Gerwel Technical High School
Today at 17:45
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back... 13 July 2022 3:08 PM
How does immigration contribute to society? Refilwe Moloto spoke to labour migration specialist for Eastern and Southern Africa at the International Labour Organisation (ILO)... 13 July 2022 2:21 PM
View all Local
SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details. 13 July 2022 6:20 AM
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?' Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview. 12 July 2022 7:23 PM
Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis. 12 July 2022 2:05 PM
View all Politics
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
Load shedding: Delays and resignations at Koeberg bad news for SA Just how much trouble is Koeberg in? The Money Show talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence. 12 July 2022 10:54 PM
'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut' Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media 12 July 2022 9:38 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] John Maytham learns to code – and YOU can too! The very basics of coding is easy to learn. Watch John Maytham programme a Minecraft character. 13 July 2022 4:14 PM
[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope? How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers. 13 July 2022 2:27 PM
Why you should steer clear of fuel tablets in your tank Refilwe Moloto spoke to senior engineer and researcher at Sasol Fuels Application Centre  - Adrian Velears about the dangers of us... 13 July 2022 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss... 12 July 2022 1:56 PM
View all Sport
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project. 8 July 2022 4:03 PM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope? How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers. 13 July 2022 2:27 PM
Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight! July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm. 13 July 2022 2:17 PM
Europe wilts under hottest temperatures ever – with more extreme heat forecasted Sicily recorded 48.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the UK is forecasted to face its highest temperatures ever early next week. 13 July 2022 1:57 PM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. 11 July 2022 11:25 AM
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions. 8 July 2022 9:54 AM
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC

13 July 2022 3:08 PM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress
Cyril Ramaphosa
Bathabile Dlamini
Baleka Mbete
Phala Phala farm

Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back on its feet.

Newly appointed convener of the African National Congress Women’s League national task team Baleka Mbete says she has no regrets about backing party president Cyril Ramaphosa at the 2017 national conference.

Mbete, who was running her own presidential campaign that failed to pick up steam, at the last minute announced she wanted the incumbent to succeed Jacob Zuma. She was stepping down as the ANC’s national chairperson at the time.

While in a sit-down with Eyewitness News podcast Politricking with Tshidi Madia, Mbete refused to directly answer whether Ramaphosa should return to the helm come the ruling party's elective conference at the end of this year. But she did say the current leadership should be retained.

“I believe the best thing in our interests is to have stability; in our souls, in our hearts and in everything we do. Let's not do it with a tone of 'we want to get rid of this one'... I think let's keep the leadership we have, only change that which is essential to be changed,” said Mbete.

The former ANC chairperson also weighed in on the raging Phala Phala farm saga, where a burglary at the president’s house was the subject of a criminal complaint by former spy boss Arthur Fraser. He’s accused the president of not only hoarding millions of foreign currency in cash at his farm, but of not reporting the break-in and allowing suspects to be kidnapped and tortured.

Mbete says the ANC’s national executive committee’s (NEC) processes are unfolding simultaneously with law enforcement agencies. The NEC is the ANC’s highest decision-making body in between conferences. Ramaphosa is set to appear before the party’s integrity commission regarding the matter.

“We will then be in a better position to discuss that matter, based on a report, because there are processes [and] legal instruments coming into play. Let's gather that information. Let's be patient, let's look at it very rationally. Let's not feel pressured to judge. Let's do what needs to be done and to be fair, on all sides of the matter,” Mbete told Eyewitness News.

ANC WOMEN'S LEAGUE ROLE

Her new role is expected to help resuscitate the once powerful ANC Women’s League, which has over the years used its might to shape the leadership of the governing party.

The league was dissolved in April, with its structures said to be in disarray and in poor financial health.

Its controversial leader Bathabile Dlamini previously told Eyewitness News the move was done to render the women’s league useless and weak come December.

In 2017 the league backed Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to take over from Zuma but was defeated.

The Nasrec conference also saw the ANC move from having two women in its top six to just one - Jessie Duarte - who was elected deputy secretary general. She has since taken ill, with treasurer general Paul Mashatile stepping into her shoes.

And while some women have found their way into key leadership roles across provinces and regions, Mbete tends to agree with those who view the current ANC as one having lost some ground on this front.

“To have two women and the next thing you have one, I don't think it's something that the ANC should get away with. And I'm talking about the ANC collectively, ourselves included as women, because it's also a question of how we ourselves strategise is how we as women plan together, how we as women are sensitise one another so that we can actually be very alert to some potholes and things that have happened.”

As the ANC marches towards its policy conference, Mbete says the contentious step aside resolution must be assessed.

“I think that's a matter that has become a very volatile space in terms of recent developments in actual implementation,” she says.

Mbete suggests the difficulty with the resolution lies in taking a broad guideline and narrowing it down to give it life so it can be applied practically to party members.


This article first appeared on EWN : POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC




13 July 2022 3:08 PM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress
Cyril Ramaphosa
Bathabile Dlamini
Baleka Mbete
Phala Phala farm

More from Politics

SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury

13 July 2022 6:20 AM

John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?'

12 July 2022 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis

12 July 2022 2:05 PM

Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable'

12 July 2022 1:49 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously'

11 July 2022 2:24 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP

11 July 2022 11:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA is loving The Kiffness remix of Bheki Cele 'shut up' outburst

9 July 2022 3:46 PM

Police Minster Bheki Cele went viral after lashing out at the leader of a civil rights organisation who criticised his leadership

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals

8 July 2022 1:53 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney

8 July 2022 9:54 AM

Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What's next for UK government after Boris Johnson's resignation?

8 July 2022 8:55 AM

Refilwe speaks to Simon Usherwood, a professor of politics and international studies at the Open University in the UK, about Boris Johnson's resignation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling

13 July 2022 3:52 PM

"The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How does immigration contribute to society?

13 July 2022 2:21 PM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to labour migration specialist for Eastern and Southern Africa at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) - Theo Sparreboom, and senior researcher with the African Centre for Migration and Society at Wits Prof Loren Landau about how immigration benefits society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!

13 July 2022 2:17 PM

July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delft mom of four shot dead, suspects still at large

13 July 2022 1:42 PM

Police have confirmed that the unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you a secret millionaire? R3 million winning ticket bought in WC unclaimed

13 July 2022 11:22 AM

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus 2 draw on Saturday are: 13, 21, 31, 32, 39, 46 and the bonus ball is 40

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Incredible time-lapse video of iconic Tutu and Madiba murals resoration

13 July 2022 10:16 AM

The City of Cape Town recently completed the restoration of the Civic Centre’s iconic Mandela and Tutu window murals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free MyCiti shuttle for fans heading to Bokke v Wales Saturday clash

13 July 2022 10:15 AM

With gathering restrictions lifted, the showdown at the stadium between SA and Wales is expected to reach full capacity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could your pet pooch be a blood donor hero? (yes, animals can donate blood too!)

13 July 2022 10:11 AM

Did you know, that like humans, dogs and cats can donate blood every three months - four times a year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LATEST PICS] The winds of change: Mostert's Mill restoration project update

13 July 2022 9:57 AM

The famous mill was ravaged when a wildfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain National Park in April last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tavern-related murders are increasing, but are they related?

13 July 2022 9:30 AM

Africa Melane was joined by policing expert Eldered de Klerk to talk about the recent tavern shootings and if they're somehow related. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Free MyCiti shuttle for fans heading to Bokke v Wales Saturday clash

Local

Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!

World Local

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC

Politics Local

[WATCH] John Maytham learns to code – and YOU can too!

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

‘Numsa is more united than ever’ - secretary-general Irvin Jim

13 July 2022 3:48 PM

Ladysmith Black Mambazo concert to celebrate Madiba and Joseph Shabalala

13 July 2022 3:45 PM

Boris Johnson insists he's leaving with his 'head held high'

13 July 2022 2:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA