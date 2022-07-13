Delft mom of four shot dead, suspects still at large





The killers of a Delft mother of four shot dead on Monday evening remain at large police confirmed today (Wednesday).

31-year-old Megan Rhode was walking with a friend in Leiden Avenue just before 7pm when she was shot and fatally wounded.

Her 18-year-old friend was also shot and wounded.

Rhode was declared dead at the scene, the other woman was treated in hospital for her injuries.

Police have confirmed that the unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

"Cases of murder and attempted murder were registered for investigation," said Sergeant Wesley Twigg.

Rhode's mother Shirley told the Daily Voice, “Everyone in the community knew her and how nice she was. She was taken away from her four children, her eldest is ten and the baby is only three years old.

“Her children are really going to miss her, the eldest daughter is the only one who understands what happened to their mom,”.

She is appealing for anyone with information on her daughter's murder to come forward.

