Europe wilts under hottest temperatures ever – with more extreme heat forecasted





Western Europe is burning while Japan is wilting under temperatures not seen since 1875.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling runaway wildfires in Spain and Portugal after temperatures soared beyond 40 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecast does not look good with temperatures in the mid-40s expected to last until Thursday.

Sicily recorded a temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Europe's highest ever.

Sicily recorded a temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Europe's highest ever.

In the UK, the government is drawing up plans for an emergency response to the heatwave gripping the country.

Weather forecasts suggest an extreme weekend ahead with a 30% chance that Sunday or Monday will be the hottest day ever recorded in Britain.

France, Portugal, and Spain suffered extreme temperatures last month, so this is the second heatwave to hit the Continent this year.

In Japan, Tokyo is suffering its worst streak of heat since records began almost 150 years ago.

