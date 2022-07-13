Streaming issues? Report here
World
arrow_forward
World

Europe wilts under hottest temperatures ever – with more extreme heat forecasted

13 July 2022 1:57 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Climate change
Heatwave
Climate
extreme weather
Lester Kiewit
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review

Sicily recorded 48.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the UK is forecasted to face its highest temperatures ever early next week.

Western Europe is burning while Japan is wilting under temperatures not seen since 1875.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling runaway wildfires in Spain and Portugal after temperatures soared beyond 40 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecast does not look good with temperatures in the mid-40s expected to last until Thursday.

Sicily recorded a temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Europe's highest ever.

Our addiction to fossil fuels is suicidal. © 1971yes/123rf.com.

In the UK, the government is drawing up plans for an emergency response to the heatwave gripping the country.

Weather forecasts suggest an extreme weekend ahead with a 30% chance that Sunday or Monday will be the hottest day ever recorded in Britain.

France, Portugal, and Spain suffered extreme temperatures last month, so this is the second heatwave to hit the Continent this year.

In Japan, Tokyo is suffering its worst streak of heat since records began almost 150 years ago.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:22).

Sicily hit 48.8 degrees Celsius yesterday, the highest temperature ever recorded in Europe… They are predicting Monday to have the highest temperatures ever recorded in the UK… China is reporting dangerous heatwaves there…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire



