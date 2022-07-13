Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!
Set your watches for 8.37pm tonight!
That's what time sky watchers in South Africa will have the best views of the Super Buck Moon.
A supermoon is when the moon appears much larger in the sky due to it being closest to earth in its annual orbit.
And tonight's supermoon is the biggest and closest the moon will come to earth in 2022.
Not that close though, it'll still be some 357, 264 kms from earth!
Take a look at these moon-facts ahead of the largest and brightest supermoon of the year which will appear on Wednesday night.— CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) July 12, 2022
Learn more. https://t.co/uwaapJWDaW pic.twitter.com/6v9kOQ703E
Don't worry if you miss it tonight - experts say it'll still be visible for the next few evenings.
Supermoon of July☾— Celestron UK (@celestronuk) July 13, 2022
The full moon of July is known as The Buck Moon, Supermoon. It arrives at 18:28 GMT (2:30 p.m. EDT).
This Supermoon will be 357,264 km away from the Earth🌍
Expect it to appear 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual!
#supermoon #celestron pic.twitter.com/ZvEyfhdOH5
