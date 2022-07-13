F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling
Unconfirmed reports suggest that South Africa has been added to the 2023 F1 Grand Prix calendar, and that the Kyalami circuit in Johannesburg will host Africa’s first race since 1993.
What can be confirmed, however, is that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali visited Kyalami Circuit a few weeks ago, a sure sign a lot is going on behind the scenes to bring the sport back to the continent.
According to Domenicali, no design changes are needed for the Kyalami track to host a race, but the promoter wants 90 000 spectators on race day, so major upgrades to seating are needed.
Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ernest Page (scroll up to listen).
There are rumours… and talks… someone on the inside might have let some information slip… It could all be true… where there’s smoke there could be fire!Ernest Page, motoring journalist
RELATED: F1 Grand Prix in South Africa: 'This is a crucial week'
How do we get 90 000 people in or out? Kyalami only has one major entrance…Ernest Page, motoring journalist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_147008905_kuala-lumpur-malaysia-october-1-2017-max-verstappen-of-the-netherlands-driving-the-red-bull-racing-r.html?vti=m3q5zipnvtu3rrvud6-1-2
More from Business
Load shedding: Delays and resignations at Koeberg bad news for SA
Just how much trouble is Koeberg in? The Money Show talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.Read More
'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the mediaRead More
'With SA's level of crisis the NPC is needed, can make a difference'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stellenbosch University's Professor Mark Swilling, Commissioner at the National Planning Commission.Read More
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?'
Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview.Read More
Cosatu: 40 Standard Bank staff sacked for refusing COVID jab must be reinstated
This comes after the bank scrapped its mandatory vaccination policy after assessing the state of the pandemic as well as regulations to manage the virus.Read More
Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis
Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis.Read More
Nehawu to down tools after wage negotiations with SARS deadlock
The Union has rejected the employer's offer of a 1.39% pay hike saying it's an insult to its members who helped SARS exceed its collection target in the previous year.Read More
Rand weakens to beyond R17 against the Dollar amid fears of a U.S recession
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB about the rand depreciating to its weakest level since September 2020.Read More
Pravin Gordhan's decision on SAA-Takatso deal to be made public by court order
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton, editor-at-large at Fin24.Read More
More from Sport
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion
After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps.Read More
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023
Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the possibility of Formula One coming to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in 2023.Read More
Springboks coach Nienaber makes 11 changes for series decider against Wales
Nienaber named a new-look backline featuring the versatile Damian Willemse at fullback, with Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi back on the wings, while the regular centre pairing of Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am will again partner up in the midfield.Read More
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills
[WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win.Read More
Late attacking brilliance gifts Wales a win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein
Wales have scored their first victory against the Springboks here in South Africa.Read More
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst
Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals.Read More
Springboks make massive squad reshuffle for second test against Wales
The Springboks made 19 changes to their match-day squad 23 including 6 uncapped players with Handre Pollard handed the captaincy.Read More
'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits.Read More
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus
Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test series.Read More
More from Local
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC
Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back on its feet.Read More
How does immigration contribute to society?
Refilwe Moloto spoke to labour migration specialist for Eastern and Southern Africa at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) - Theo Sparreboom, and senior researcher with the African Centre for Migration and Society at Wits Prof Loren Landau about how immigration benefits society.Read More
Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!
July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm.Read More
Delft mom of four shot dead, suspects still at large
Police have confirmed that the unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.Read More
Are you a secret millionaire? R3 million winning ticket bought in WC unclaimed
The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus 2 draw on Saturday are: 13, 21, 31, 32, 39, 46 and the bonus ball is 40Read More
[WATCH] Incredible time-lapse video of iconic Tutu and Madiba murals resoration
The City of Cape Town recently completed the restoration of the Civic Centre’s iconic Mandela and Tutu window murals.Read More
Free MyCiti shuttle for fans heading to Bokke v Wales Saturday clash
With gathering restrictions lifted, the showdown at the stadium between SA and Wales is expected to reach full capacity.Read More
Could your pet pooch be a blood donor hero? (yes, animals can donate blood too!)
Did you know, that like humans, dogs and cats can donate blood every three months - four times a year.Read More
[LATEST PICS] The winds of change: Mostert's Mill restoration project update
The famous mill was ravaged when a wildfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain National Park in April last year.Read More