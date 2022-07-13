F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling





Unconfirmed reports suggest that South Africa has been added to the 2023 F1 Grand Prix calendar, and that the Kyalami circuit in Johannesburg will host Africa’s first race since 1993.

What can be confirmed, however, is that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali visited Kyalami Circuit a few weeks ago, a sure sign a lot is going on behind the scenes to bring the sport back to the continent.

According to Domenicali, no design changes are needed for the Kyalami track to host a race, but the promoter wants 90 000 spectators on race day, so major upgrades to seating are needed.

© hafizjohari/123rf.com

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ernest Page (scroll up to listen).

There are rumours… and talks… someone on the inside might have let some information slip… It could all be true… where there’s smoke there could be fire! Ernest Page, motoring journalist

RELATED: F1 Grand Prix in South Africa: 'This is a crucial week'