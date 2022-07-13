Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
An overview and the latest on the happenings in Ukraine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 16:43
What is the latest on the Gupta's
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
The final list of candidates to replace Boris Johnson
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 17:20
Jakes Gerwel Technical school, founded on community and employer collaboration, offers the youth a way out.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Albert Mocke - School Principal at Jakes Gerwel Technical High School
Today at 17:45
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back... 13 July 2022 3:08 PM
How does immigration contribute to society? Refilwe Moloto spoke to labour migration specialist for Eastern and Southern Africa at the International Labour Organisation (ILO)... 13 July 2022 2:21 PM
View all Local
SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details. 13 July 2022 6:20 AM
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?' Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview. 12 July 2022 7:23 PM
Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis. 12 July 2022 2:05 PM
View all Politics
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
Load shedding: Delays and resignations at Koeberg bad news for SA Just how much trouble is Koeberg in? The Money Show talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence. 12 July 2022 10:54 PM
'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut' Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media 12 July 2022 9:38 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] John Maytham learns to code – and YOU can too! The very basics of coding is easy to learn. Watch John Maytham programme a Minecraft character. 13 July 2022 4:14 PM
[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope? How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers. 13 July 2022 2:27 PM
Why you should steer clear of fuel tablets in your tank Refilwe Moloto spoke to senior engineer and researcher at Sasol Fuels Application Centre  - Adrian Velears about the dangers of us... 13 July 2022 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss... 12 July 2022 1:56 PM
View all Sport
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project. 8 July 2022 4:03 PM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope? How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers. 13 July 2022 2:27 PM
Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight! July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm. 13 July 2022 2:17 PM
Europe wilts under hottest temperatures ever – with more extreme heat forecasted Sicily recorded 48.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the UK is forecasted to face its highest temperatures ever early next week. 13 July 2022 1:57 PM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. 11 July 2022 11:25 AM
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions. 8 July 2022 9:54 AM
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Local

F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling

13 July 2022 3:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Kyalami
Motoring
Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ernest Page
South African Grand Prix
f1 grand prix

"The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!"

Unconfirmed reports suggest that South Africa has been added to the 2023 F1 Grand Prix calendar, and that the Kyalami circuit in Johannesburg will host Africa’s first race since 1993.

What can be confirmed, however, is that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali visited Kyalami Circuit a few weeks ago, a sure sign a lot is going on behind the scenes to bring the sport back to the continent.

According to Domenicali, no design changes are needed for the Kyalami track to host a race, but the promoter wants 90 000 spectators on race day, so major upgrades to seating are needed.

© hafizjohari/123rf.com

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ernest Page (scroll up to listen).

There are rumours… and talks… someone on the inside might have let some information slip… It could all be true… where there’s smoke there could be fire!

Ernest Page, motoring journalist

RELATED: F1 Grand Prix in South Africa: 'This is a crucial week'

How do we get 90 000 people in or out? Kyalami only has one major entrance…

Ernest Page, motoring journalist



13 July 2022 3:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Kyalami
Motoring
Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ernest Page
South African Grand Prix
f1 grand prix

More from Business

Load shedding: Delays and resignations at Koeberg bad news for SA

12 July 2022 10:54 PM

Just how much trouble is Koeberg in? The Money Show talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'

12 July 2022 9:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'With SA's level of crisis the NPC is needed, can make a difference'

12 July 2022 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Stellenbosch University's Professor Mark Swilling, Commissioner at the National Planning Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?'

12 July 2022 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu: 40 Standard Bank staff sacked for refusing COVID jab must be reinstated

12 July 2022 6:00 PM

This comes after the bank scrapped its mandatory vaccination policy after assessing the state of the pandemic as well as regulations to manage the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis

12 July 2022 2:05 PM

Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nehawu to down tools after wage negotiations with SARS deadlock

12 July 2022 1:07 PM

The Union has rejected the employer's offer of a 1.39% pay hike saying it's an insult to its members who helped SARS exceed its collection target in the previous year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rand weakens to beyond R17 against the Dollar amid fears of a U.S recession

11 July 2022 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB about the rand depreciating to its weakest level since September 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pravin Gordhan's decision on SAA-Takatso deal to be made public by court order

11 July 2022 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton, editor-at-large at Fin24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I did start saving probably too late' - Hilary Joffe's personal money stories

11 July 2022 8:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day about her attitude towards money as well as her spending & saving habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion

12 July 2022 5:01 PM

After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023

12 July 2022 1:56 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the possibility of Formula One coming to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks coach Nienaber makes 11 changes for series decider against Wales

12 July 2022 11:36 AM

Nienaber named a new-look backline featuring the versatile Damian Willemse at fullback, with Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi back on the wings, while the regular centre pairing of Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am will again partner up in the midfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills

11 July 2022 1:04 PM

[WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late attacking brilliance gifts Wales a win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein

9 July 2022 7:40 PM

Wales have scored their first victory against the Springboks here in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst

8 July 2022 11:09 AM

Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks make massive squad reshuffle for second test against Wales

5 July 2022 2:00 PM

The Springboks made 19 changes to their match-day squad 23 including 6 uncapped players with Handre Pollard handed the captaincy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli

5 July 2022 7:33 AM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus

2 July 2022 7:41 PM

Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars

2 July 2022 2:07 PM

Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club feature.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC

13 July 2022 3:08 PM

Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back on its feet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How does immigration contribute to society?

13 July 2022 2:21 PM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to labour migration specialist for Eastern and Southern Africa at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) - Theo Sparreboom, and senior researcher with the African Centre for Migration and Society at Wits Prof Loren Landau about how immigration benefits society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!

13 July 2022 2:17 PM

July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delft mom of four shot dead, suspects still at large

13 July 2022 1:42 PM

Police have confirmed that the unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you a secret millionaire? R3 million winning ticket bought in WC unclaimed

13 July 2022 11:22 AM

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus 2 draw on Saturday are: 13, 21, 31, 32, 39, 46 and the bonus ball is 40

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Incredible time-lapse video of iconic Tutu and Madiba murals resoration

13 July 2022 10:16 AM

The City of Cape Town recently completed the restoration of the Civic Centre’s iconic Mandela and Tutu window murals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free MyCiti shuttle for fans heading to Bokke v Wales Saturday clash

13 July 2022 10:15 AM

With gathering restrictions lifted, the showdown at the stadium between SA and Wales is expected to reach full capacity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could your pet pooch be a blood donor hero? (yes, animals can donate blood too!)

13 July 2022 10:11 AM

Did you know, that like humans, dogs and cats can donate blood every three months - four times a year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LATEST PICS] The winds of change: Mostert's Mill restoration project update

13 July 2022 9:57 AM

The famous mill was ravaged when a wildfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain National Park in April last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tavern-related murders are increasing, but are they related?

13 July 2022 9:30 AM

Africa Melane was joined by policing expert Eldered de Klerk to talk about the recent tavern shootings and if they're somehow related. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Free MyCiti shuttle for fans heading to Bokke v Wales Saturday clash

Local

Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!

World Local

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC

Politics Local

[WATCH] John Maytham learns to code – and YOU can too!

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

‘Numsa is more united than ever’ - secretary-general Irvin Jim

13 July 2022 3:48 PM

Ladysmith Black Mambazo concert to celebrate Madiba and Joseph Shabalala

13 July 2022 3:45 PM

Boris Johnson insists he's leaving with his 'head held high'

13 July 2022 2:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA